It wasn’t exactly the outcome Mike Krzyzewski wanted on Saturday night. In Coach K’s last home game at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, the pomp and circumstance came out in full force. Hated North Carolina was the opponent, and everyone would, by game’s end, profess how incredible of a coach Krzyzewski was as he started to wrap up an illustrious career. There was only one problem: No one told the Tar Heels they were supposed to roll over.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO