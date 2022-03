FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wilkelman Gonzalez was a skinny 16-year-old pitcher when the Red Sox signed him out of Venezuela in July 2018. “When I first got signed, I was around the 140-mark,” Gonzalez said through translator Bryan Almonte. “When I went to the Dominican (played in DSL in 2019), even then I still hadn’t put that much weight on. It wasn’t until I got to the United States where I started to learn more about nutrition and eating better and just working out more. And that’s where I’ve been able to actually put on more weight once I got here to the states.”

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO