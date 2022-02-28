ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Midday: Uncertainty Wreaks Havoc on Cattle Contracts

By ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about a wild Monday for the cattle contracts! As the war in Ukraine continues to grow more and more heated, the cattle complex struggles. In times like these you’d hope the markets would take a defensive role against the world’s chaos and protect their price points without ceasing. But as...

