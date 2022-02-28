Woman pleads guilty to looting Naperville jewelry store during protest in 2020

Gosh, the training for firefighters in Elk Grove Village must be superior, as when asked by the mayor at the village board meeting what word isn't in the Constitution, they replied unhesitatingly "Mandates," (Daily Herald, Feb. 23). Too bad a swearing-in of new members of the terrific Elk Grove Village Fire Department had to appear to be supporting a political position. But how do you refuse the big boss, especially when you are new to the system? Gotta' hand it to the mayor, though; he did it in public for all of us to see.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO