Actress Charged With Aggravated Assault In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT
 8 days ago
Alexandra Donhoeffner, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman identified as an actress and model on several film and model industry websites is now in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Alexandra Maria Donhoeffner of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, was arrested by the Boca Raton Police Department early Sunday morning. The Palm Beach County Jail reports that she is charged with “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.”

We are awaiting the arrest report from the Boca Raton Police Department and will update this post once it is received. We are preliminarily told that she threatened people who were making noise. It was not immediately clear where Donhoeffner was arrested. A Palm Beach County judge, however, decided that it was potentially serious enough that bond was set in the matter.

Donhoeffner, 45, was booked into jail at 4:10 Sunday morning and is now being held on $3,000 bond.

Comments / 20

Shirley boom Grant nell
7d ago

Well I will try to be fair, don't know what caused her to behave in such manner, she could of been provoked and trying to protect herself, or have some drug, alcohol and mental problems,being a fair black woman there is always another side to every story..hopefully she'll get help in the end, everybody needs a second chance

Reply(1)
5
Guest
8d ago

Yeah she’s a model, just like I’m a freelance gynecologist!

Reply(2)
7
 

BOCANEWSNOW

