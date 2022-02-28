Actress Charged With Aggravated Assault In Boca Raton

Alexandra Donhoeffner, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman identified as an actress and model on several film and model industry websites is now in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Alexandra Maria Donhoeffner of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, was arrested by the Boca Raton Police Department early Sunday morning. The Palm Beach County Jail reports that she is charged with “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.”

We are awaiting the arrest report from the Boca Raton Police Department and will update this post once it is received. We are preliminarily told that she threatened people who were making noise. It was not immediately clear where Donhoeffner was arrested. A Palm Beach County judge, however, decided that it was potentially serious enough that bond was set in the matter.

Donhoeffner, 45, was booked into jail at 4:10 Sunday morning and is now being held on $3,000 bond.

