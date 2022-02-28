ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon revises timeline, will lift mask mandate March 12

By Gary A. Warner, Capital Bureau
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVaje_0eRZnw3y00 Gov. Kate Brown said that the move does not mean the pandemic was burning out or is nearly over.

Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 11, more than a week earlier than announced last week.

Gov. Kate Brown said Monday, Feb. 28, that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population.

The announcement is the third time in the past month that Oregon has revised its plans for lifting masking requirements while indoors. The state had previously planned to lift requirements in late March and moved those plans up to March 19 last week, prior to Monday's revision.

The move comes on the two-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 reported in Oregon, on Feb. 28, 2020 in Washington County.

Working with California and Washington was crucial to having a unified timeline for the change in mask policy, Brown said.

"As has been made clear time and again over the last two years, COVID-19 does not stop at state borders or county lines," Brown said in a statement. "On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic.

The move by the three states comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week called for new guidelines to determine risk that would allow for the loosening of restrictions for 70% of the country's population where coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. However, the map released by the CDC showed much of eastern, central and southwestern Oregon remained in the 30% of population areas that remain at high risk.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued similar statements Monday morning with the same date and time for dropping indoor mask mandates.

Oregon Health & Science University projected the state would drop below 400 daily patients in hospitals who were positive for COVID-19 by the end of March. The decline in omicron-related severe cases accelerated and state officials moved up plans to remove masks to March 19. But on Feb. 24, OHSU issued a forecast showing Oregon would dip below the 400-mark by March 12. The next OHSU forecast is due Thursday, March 3.

OHA said the lifting of the mask mandate did not include changes to federal and state rules on masks in health care settings, airline flights, public transit, and other specialized settings. Updates will be provided in coming days and weeks.

Brown's statement on Monday did not change her plan to lift the state of emergency earlier than April 1, the date she announced last week. The emergency rules gave Brown wide powers to set public policy during the crisis, including the closing and reopening of in-person classroom instruction, business hours, mask usage and limits on event sizes.

The three West Coast states have sought to coordinate on COVID-19 response throughout the pandemic, though they have gone their own way at times, such as the vaccine priority list in early 2021. Brown said the governors believed the mask mandate change was best done at the same time for the stretch from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.

"Our communities and economies are linked," Brown said.

Brown underlined that the move did not mean the pandemic was burning out or nearly over.

"We will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic," she said. "As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities â€“ with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19."

Oregon officials say they are confident that the move will not replicate the premature lifting of safeguards in July 2021 that came almost simultaneously with the arrival of the virulent delta variant that caused a record 918 deaths in September. Critics said at that time that lifting the ban statewide did not take into effect the wide differences in vaccination rates and prior COVID-19 exposure.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Mask mandate stays despite COVID-19 decline

Oregon Health Authority still not lifting indoor mask requirement before March 12 despite lower figures.Oregon could fall below 400 patients with COVID-19 in state hospitals within days, but Gov. Kate Brown has not announced a change to the March 12 date for lifting indoor mask requirements. The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday that 404 people with COVID-19 were in hospitals in the state. Oregon Health and Science University forecast the number will drop to 300 by March 18. The positive test rate also fell to 4.5% on Thursday, below the 5% mark that OHA has said throughout the pandemic was...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

OLCC bans sales of Russian-made liquor

The decision is aimed at adding to sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine, OLCC officials said.Oregon government officials are finding ways to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission directed liquor stores on Monday, Feb. 28, to stop selling Russian-made spirits, requiring them to remove 24 vodka products from shelves. The order was part of economic sanctions against Russian-operated companies designed to bring an end to the war, agency officials said in a statement. "This is an opportunity for Oregonians to think locally, support democracy, support freedom around the world and reject aggression like...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Senate approves Forest Accord

Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year.The Oregon Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise. Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved Wednesday, March 2, by the Senate 22-5 after a brief discussion during which no objections against the legislation were raised. Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year after a year of talks mediated by the office of Gov. Kate Brown, who convened the panel in 2020 to avoid...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hillsboro News-Times

Farmworker overtime bill passes Legislature

The controversial bill now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature or veto as 2022 session winds down.SALEM — The Oregon Senate has approved a bill passed Tuesday by the House to end the agricultural overtime exemption, sinking attempts at compromise sought by farm organizations. House Bill 4002, which passed the Senate 17-10 on March 3, phases out the overtime exemption over five years while providing tax credits to temporarily compensate farmers for higher labors costs. "Oregon's agricultural workers should not be excluded from the same protections afforded to other workers," said Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Milwaukie. The bill now...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Bridge Shelter has local businesses up in arms

Locals feel 'disrespected' by the lack of outreach and solutions for their problems. Officials explain the need.Hillsboro business owners along 10th Avenue say they feel blindsided by Washington County's creation of a homeless shelter in the former Econo Lodge. Business owners say problems stemming from having an increased homeless population in the area have led their employees and customers to feel unsafe. But the bigger problem, they say, is a lack of communication or collaboration by Washington County with the very residents who would be most impacted. "I think whoever made that decision has to be out of...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County aims to expand year-round shelter beds

'Shelter plays a vital role in the housing-first approach to end homelessness,' says a nonprofit provider.Washington County housing officials are hosting community meetings to discuss the expansion of year-round shelter beds. At a meeting for Cornelius and Forest Grove residents Tuesday, March 1, advocates explained how emergency or short-term shelters can serve as an important first contact on the journey from encampments to permanent housing. "Shelter plays a vital role in the housing-first approach to end homelessness," said Jeremy Toevs, director of Cornelius-based nonprofit Open Door. "It's a place for people to land and start their process. After assessment, we...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Tanasbourne's Office Evolution fills COVID niche for businesses

The company provides office space, conference rooms and more for people working remotely.While it wasn't intended as a pandemic-focused business, one of Hillsboro's newest franchise locations has proven invaluable to local business-owners during the COVID-19 crisis. Office Evolution, a nationwide company that offers shared office spaces, has filled a niche in Hillsboro. The demand for this kind of flexible office space has boomed during the pandemic, company officials say. "Not everyone can work from home," said co-owner John George. "They've got dogs or kids or maybe don't have the equipment or space they need to do their job, so that's...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Legislature's last gasps as 2022 session nears end

Signs the Legislature was coming into the final days of its 'short session' could be seen in the committee calendars.Broken tail lights, Russian vodka, the Great Resignation, overtime pay, and a machine speed-reading a 193-page budget bill were pieces of a hyperactive Tuesday as the Legislature hit the final week of the 2022 session. In the main event of the day, the Senate and House swapped political hot potatoes. The House voted 37-23 along party lines to approve a contentious farmworker overtime bill, sending it to the Senate. "As a first generation Peruvian-American, I'm honored to be a part of...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Gavin Newsom
Hillsboro News-Times

Votes near for overtime agriculture bill

The controversial farm work bill clears a critical Oregon legislative committee on a party-line vote. A bill that would end Oregon's agricultural overtime exemption will be voted on by the full House and Senate after passing a final legislative committee. The Joint Committee on Farm Worker Overtime approved House Bill 4002 in a 6-4 party line vote on Thursday, Feb. 24, after updating it with a new multi-tiered tax credit system for farmers. "I truly believe it was the best approach we could get," said Rep. Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, the committee's co-chair. "I think we all want the best thing...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon lawmakers back protections for firefighters with cancer

House Bill 4113 expands the list of cancers under state law deemed occupational for firefighters.For years, in the course of their duties protecting people and property across the state, Oregon's firefighters have been exposed to toxic smoke and chemicals that can cause cancer. And for years, while some of those cancers are considered line-of-duty injuries that entitle them to compensation for the cost of healthcare, many cancers have not been covered — leaving firefighters struggling with serious health conditions they might have never developed if not for their public service. Now, firefighters in Oregon are on the verge of receiving...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Our view: Policing bill would repair police, community relations

This sort of common-sense reform, at the Oregon Legislature, would be a step in restoring faith in our police forces.Across the country and here in Oregon, people have lost faith in our police forces. Recent polling from the Pew Research Center found that only 26% of us have a "great deal" of confidence in the police, with young and non-white Americans being more likely to report less confidence. This is due, in part, to the racial bias involved in traffic stops across the country—Black drivers are 20% more likely to be pulled over, and up to twice as likely to...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon City library hosts Black history webinar

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the Pacific coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks's recent overview of the state's  African American history highlighted how Black people have been a part of Oregon's timeline since the very first non-Native footsteps hit landfall. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Cdc#Masking#Mexican#Canadian
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon's Black history may begin earlier than previously thought

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks' recent overview of the state's  African American history highlighted that Black people have been a part of Oregon's timeline since the very first non-Native footsteps hit landfall. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the transcontinental...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

'Witching hours' and 'lifeboats' decide fate of key bills in 2022 Oregon Legislature

With a hard deadline to end the session on March 7, lawmakers scramble to support their favorite issues.The Oregon Legislature's task over the next dozen days seems daunting: Deciding the live-or-die fate of more than 270 pieces of legislation that were brand new on Feb. 1 but could be dead and gone by March 1. With the 35-day session now past the mid-point, is there time for legislation to take flight? "We've got enough runway," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis. How and when the culling is done is crucial to keeping at least two-thirds of lawmakers inside the Capitol...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon's Black history begins earlier than many people may think

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the Pacific coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks' recent overview of history related to African Americans in Oregon found a central theme in the state's Black history beginning earlier than many people may think. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the transcontinental...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregonians sour on legislative hope despite sweet economic news

Survey shows more pessimism than a decade ago when unemployment was higher amid the recovery to the Great RecessionIt's a paradox. The state Legislature is awash in cash. Oregon's COVID cases are among the lowest in the nation. And yet just 31% of Oregonians are optimistic that the short session of the Legislature underway now will make significant progress on the key issues facing Oregon. That sour outlook, reflected in a survey of 1,400 Oregonians by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, is a flip from a decade ago, when just 31% of Oregonians were pessimistic about the Legislature's ability...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Farmworkers have had our backs. Let's return the favor

Yusuf Arifin: 'It is time for Oregon to correct these egregious injustices and compensate farmworkers.'During the pandemic, our world has dramatically shifted. Through it all, one group has provided stability: farmworkers. These laborers continue to work with enormous risks to provide food for all Oregonians. Unfortunately, dangerous conditions are not new for farmworkers: toxic pesticides and herbicides, climate change-driven weather like heat domes and wildfires, dramatically decreasing air quality, and little protection against COVID-19 have long been present. Despite being crucial to Oregonians' food supply, farmworkers make approximately $20,000 annually, forcing them to keep working in hazardous conditions. A...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Westside Pitch competition comes to Hillsboro in March

The competition will be a chance for six local businesses to vie for investments in their companies.Local entrepreneurs in Hillsboro will have a first-ever opportunity to compete for investments that could jump-start their businesses. It's called the Westside Pitch competition, and while it's not without precedent in the region — neighboring Beaverton, among other cities in the Portland area, has hosted similar contests by other organizers — this is the first time it's happening in Portland's largest Westside suburb. "We want to make sure to put Hillsboro specifically, as well as all of Washington County, on the map," said event...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Washington County activates severe weather shelters

Overnight low temperatures are forecasted to drop into the 10s and 20s this week.With weather forecasts in the Portland metro area pointing to frigid nights this week, Washington County is opening its severe weather shelters for people in need. The shelters are open to anyone seeking a warm place to stay as a blast of arctic air chills the region. They will open at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at locations in Beaverton and Hillsboro, Washington County's two largest cities. Shelters are located at: • The Salvation Army Building, 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro. The shelter is accessible via...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Controversy continues after Kristof ruled off ballot

Former candidate slams failure of political system; Fagan accuses him of undermining democracy.Sparks continued to fly in the Oregon governor's race even after the state Supreme Court ruled former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof off the ballot on Thursday, Feb. 17. The court unanimously upheld Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's decision that Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he will not have lived in the state three years by the November 2022 election, as required by the Oregon Constitution. Kristof had been seeking the Democratic nomination before Fagan ruled him off the ballot....
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
390
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy