Bachelor Colton Underwood engaged to boyfriend Jordan C Brown less than a year after coming out as gay

By Bryan Brunati
 8 days ago
BACHELOR alum Colton Underwood will soon be tying the knot as he revealed he is engaged to Jordan C. Brown.

The TV star took to Instagram to pose alongside his man and noted that "life is going to be fun with you."

Bachelor alum Colton Underwood is engaged to be married Credit: Instagram/Colton Underwood
The two confirmed their relationship back in 2021 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Colton also told People: "After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature.

"I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

He concluded: "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life.

"Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

The pair kicked off their relationship in 2021 as Colton revealed he is gay during an interview with GMA host Robin Roberts.

He said at the time: "This year has been a lot for a lot of people.

"It's probably made a lot of people look in the mirror and confront what they were running from.

"For me, I've run from myself for a long time, and I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year."

He went on: "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous, it's been a journey for sure."

Colton told Robin that he's now the "happiest and healthiest" he's ever been in his life after overcoming a bout of depression.

The Bachelor alum, 30, also opened up more about personal topics in his life in the Netflix series Coming Out Colton.

WHO IS JORDAN?

As for his soon-to-be husband Jordan, he is a political strategist who has worked in the field over 20 years.

Jordan, 39, has been linked to various Democratic Party campaigns and even served as an advisor for former President Barack Obama and First Lady Hillary Clinton.

COLTON'S PAST

Before coming out, Colton was linked to many notable names including Cassie Randolph, 26.

Their relationship became tumultuous when Cassie filed a restraining order and accused Colton of placing a tracking device on her car, in order to harass and stalk her.

Cassie later dropped the restraining order.

'Life is going to be fun with you,' Colton wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with Jordan Credit: Instagram/Colton Underwood
Colton is best known for being on season 23 of The Bachelor Credit: Getty
Colton came out as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts Credit: Instagram / Colton Underwood

