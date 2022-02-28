Contest: Win Dinner & Drinks for 2 at Newk’s Eatery in Lubbock

Let's take a moment and go through some memories at the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium. For those of you not in the know, the auditorium was attached to the coliseum and shared a parking lot with Jones AT&T Stadium. The coliseum and auditorium were built in 1956 and demolished in 2019. They were demoed with the promise of a new expo center to take their place, and also to herald the arrival of the new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Stuff. Well, the Buddy Holly Hall has delivered way beyond expectations, while the lack of progress on the expo center makes it seem like we were sold a bill of goods.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO