ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Contest: Win Dinner & Drinks for 2 at Newk’s Eatery in Lubbock

By Townsquare Media
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newk's Eatery is finally open in Lubbock. We're celebrating with a tasty giveaway. This is your shot to...

lonestar995fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Elotes Restaurant in Wolfforth Makes the Tough Decision to Sell

With a heavy heart, I have to report that Elotes Restaurant is up for sale. The owners posted on Facebook Tuesday that they're having to make the tough decision to sell due to a growing family that needs their attention. They're hoping to sell it as a turnkey location, meaning everything is ready to go for anyone who is needed a location for a restaurant. They also said they promise it's a good thing.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Chef Named James Beard Award Semifinalist for Best Chef

If you've never heard of the James Beard Awards, they're a huge deal. Each year people from all across the country try to make the cut, but it's no easy thing. They recognize talent and achievements in multiple topics: "culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Pickle Lovers Rejoice! This Texas King Cake Takes The Cake

Mardi Gras is a big party, everyone knows about it, and just about everyone loves it. It's one of the biggest, brightest, and exciting parties every year. You'll see people in colorful clothing, accessories, and masks as that is part of the fun tradition. But another fun part of Mardi Gras is the King Cake. But this newest Texas King Cake is made specifically for all of our pickle pals.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Lonestar 99.5

Record Setting Fish Caught At Lake Ivie

We mostly think about being at the lake and fishing when it's nice and warm but not the diehard fishermen, they are at it any time of year. In the last week, two record-setting bass have been caught out of Lake O.H. Ivie, east of San Angelo. In the first...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Kfmx Com#Lonestar995fm Com#Awesome98 Com#Kfyo Com#Kkam Com
Lonestar 99.5

Top 5 Spring Break Destinations in the State of Texas

Spring break is just around the corner and here are 5 destinations you might want to go to that are right here in Texas. South Padre Island - A popular place for spring breakers to head to take that long-awaited break from school. Expect concerts, plenty of alcohol, and miles of beach on South Padre Island.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Jackass Star Steve-O Is Coming To Lubbock

Steve-O is coming to town and we're pumped. The last time Steve-O came to town he performed two sold-out shows at Jake's. This time the madman is coming to the Lubbock Civic Center. Dubbed "The Bucket List Tour", the show is stamped "XXX Rated" and apparently is a multi-media presentation....
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Screen-Free Car Games for Every Kind of Road Trip

I know, I know. Why screen-free? Because my friend, as much as I love playing the Switch and listening to music with my headphones in on a long drive, it's nice to have options. Road Trips will never again be boring with this list of car games I've put together. I've picked games that are good for friends, family-friendly games, games that are good for keeping your passengers or kids busy and entertained and games that can involve even the driver without distracting them from the road! Prepare to be entertained!
VIDEO GAMES
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Best Things Ever: Remembering the Municipal Auditorium

Let's take a moment and go through some memories at the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium. For those of you not in the know, the auditorium was attached to the coliseum and shared a parking lot with Jones AT&T Stadium. The coliseum and auditorium were built in 1956 and demolished in 2019. They were demoed with the promise of a new expo center to take their place, and also to herald the arrival of the new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Stuff. Well, the Buddy Holly Hall has delivered way beyond expectations, while the lack of progress on the expo center makes it seem like we were sold a bill of goods.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Woman Nearly Goes Crazy Learning New Hobby

Learning a new skill or finding a new hobby is usually a process that people enjoy and find relaxing. Well, not me. I have a tendency to develop a strong passion for something, but rather than enjoying the process I become incredibly stressed out until I know I'm doing everything correctly. It's especially bad when I feel like I’m not picking up the new skill as quickly as I’d like.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Success and Scandal: The History of Buc-ee’s

With its major success and a cult following, Buc-ee's has easily become Texas’ favorite gas station. However, it wasn’t always that way. After seeing a video posted by TikToker Zack D Films explaining not only the history and success of the gas station but also some of their scandals, I took a deeper look into Buc-ee's background.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy