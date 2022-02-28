10 signs that your cat is totally annoyed with you

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My parents intend to kick out my older sister and provide no support once she turns 18. This is not because of anything she’s done; it’s simply because she’ll be an adult who “needs to stand on her own two feet.” I didn’t think we were that kind of family. I’m worried for my sister and for myself, as the same fate awaits me in a couple of years. My sister said she’ll do her best to help me when my time comes, and that if she’s dead or doing badly, maybe our parents will learn from that. She’s already graduated high school via remote learning, but doesn’t drive and doesn’t have a steady job. Is there any sense in trying to talk my parents out of this? They otherwise act loving and supportive, and I am not convinced they will actually force either of us out if we drag our feet. But my sister is clearly distraught, and I want to help her. We have an aunt and uncle who might take her in, but my sister is not comfortable around our cousin, their son.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 HOUR AGO