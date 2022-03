COOK — On Feb. 28, North Woods senior TJ Chiabotti hit a milestone that has never been done before in the state of Minnesota. In the Grizzlies’ 91-52 win over Carlton, Chiabotti passed 2,000 career points for North Woods. Coupled with his football accomplishments over the last several years, Chiabotti is now the first Minnesota prep athlete to ever record 5,000 career rushing yards on the football field and 2,000 career points on the basketball court. ...

COOK, MN ・ 37 MINUTES AGO