ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil futures mark highest finish since August 2014, up nearly 9% for the month

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eRZm6aA00

Oil futures finished at a more than seven-year high on Monday, with U.S. prices ending higher for a third straight month, on the back of tougher global sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. "Traders are reacting more to the risk of a disruption than an actual disruption" to oil supplies, said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. The price spread between U.S. and global benchmark crude shows that the European energy supply system is at much higher risk of disruption than the North American distribution systems, he said. Still, Cieszynski expects that OPEC+, which meets on Wednesday to decide on April production levels, will want to maintain its "confidence and credibility," which could be "undermined if they are seen as hitting the panic button." West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery

CLJ22,

+0.91%

rose $4.13, or 4.5%, to settle at $95.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month finish since late August 2014, according to Dow Jones Market Data. For the month, prices rose 8.6%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures log highest finish since July 2014 on Russia-Ukraine crisis supply concerns

Oil futures rallied on Tuesday, with U.S. prices ending at their highest since July 2014, supported by the ongoing threat to global supplies from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Prices continued higher even after the International Energy Agency said its members agreed to release 60 million barrels from their emergency oil reserves to ease concerns over a potential global shortage. The biggest impact of the IEA's oil reserve release is "on market sentiment, given the delay and staggered nature between an announcement and the barrels hitting the physical market," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst, Americas, at Kpler. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Copper futures rise over 2%, mark record high Friday

High-grade copper surged to a record on Friday, as commodity prices soared amid intensifying concerns about the market implications of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia and a series of sanctions leveled against the Kremlin in response to its unprovoked attack. May copper. HGH22,. +2.76%. HG00,. +2.71%. was trading 2.4%...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle back above $1,900, at highest since June

Gold futures rose Tuesday to their highest finish since June, as Russia's move into Ukraine boosted haven demand for the precious metal. "Gold did move higher over the past couple weeks, rising from approximately $1,800 on February 1st to $1,900 today, in anticipation of Russia invading Ukraine and not pursuing any real diplomatic solution," said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital. "The safe-haven buying of gold has been real and substantial over this time." April gold.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#U S Oil Production#Gas Prices#Sia Wealth Management#European#North American#Dow Jones Market Data
CNBC

Oil hits highest price since 2014

How the traders are dealing with energy stocks, which are up 23% so far this year. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan the 'Halftime Report' traders, Stephanie Link, Jim Lebenthal, Joe Terranova and Josh Brown.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

108K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy