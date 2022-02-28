Dow's 482-point drop led by losses for shares of JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Monday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase
and Goldman Sachs
are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow
was most recently trading 482 points lower (-1.4%). JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $6.38 (4.3%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $11.28 (3.2%), combining for a roughly 116-point drag on the Dow. Visa
, Nike
, and Procter & Gamble
are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
