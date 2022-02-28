Dow's 482-point drop led by losses for shares of JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Monday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

+0.98%

and Goldman Sachs

GS,

+1.00%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

+0.66%

was most recently trading 482 points lower (-1.4%). JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $6.38 (4.3%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $11.28 (3.2%), combining for a roughly 116-point drag on the Dow. Visa

V,

-1.05%

, Nike

NKE,

+0.82%

, and Procter & Gamble

PG,

-0.38%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.