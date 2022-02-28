ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 482-point drop led by losses for shares of JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs

By MarketWatch Automation
 4 days ago

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Monday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

+0.98%

and Goldman Sachs

GS,

+1.00%

are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

+0.66%

was most recently trading 482 points lower (-1.4%). JPMorgan Chase's shares are down $6.38 (4.3%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $11.28 (3.2%), combining for a roughly 116-point drag on the Dow. Visa

V,

-1.05%

, Nike

NKE,

+0.82%

, and Procter & Gamble

PG,

-0.38%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Related
MarketWatch

The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on the verge of entering correction territory after closing sharply lower on Wednesday as the Pentagon said that Russian troops were poised to launch a full-blown invasion of Ukraine. The 125-year old Dow Industrials. DJIA,. +2.35%. fell around 465 points, or 1.4%, to close...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks succumb to late weakness, close lower

March 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS SUCCUMB TO LATE WEAKNESS, CLOSE LOWER (1603 EST/2103 GMT) Wall Street struggled for direction for much of Thursday's session as the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Soared Friday Despite a Sagging Market

Markets closed lower on Friday. Occidental Petroleum was among the biggest winners in the energy complex. Kroger added to its gains from Thursday. The stock market continued to post declines on Friday, as short-term traders seemed unwilling to go into the weekend without protection against the extremely volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic climate right now. Losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) weren't all that big, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) suffered bigger declines.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Intel, Boeing share losses contribute to Dow's 183-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Intel and Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. The Dow. was most recently trading 183 points (0.5%) lower, as shares of Intel. INTC,. -5.32%. and Boeing. BA,. -2.13%. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Intel's shares...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

American Express, Boeing share losses lead Dow's 725-point drop

Dragged down by declines for shares of American Express and Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is slumping Tuesday afternoon. Shares of American Express. are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. +1.79%. was most recently trading 726 points (2.1%) lower. American Express's shares have declined $14.99,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 400 points on losses in Cisco, Home Depot shares

Shares of Cisco and Home Depot are seeing declines Wednesday afternoon, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 399 points, or 1.2%, lower. Cisco's shares have declined $1.86, or 3.3%, while those of Home Depot have declined $7.14 (2.3%), combining for a roughly 59-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Apple Inc. (AAPL) Microsoft (MSFT) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
