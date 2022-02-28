ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Innovative Eyewear Seeks IPO For Consumer Smartglasses Ramp Up

By Donovan Jones
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Innovative Eyewear has filed proposed terms for a $15 million IPO. Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its units consisting of common stock and warrants, according to an S-1/A registration statement. The firm designs and sells technology-enabled glasses for consumer use. LUCY...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Moderna to open enterprise solutions hub in Atlanta

The company will also hire 150 to 200 new employees over two years. It will start its Atlanta operations in Q2. Moderna already has an international enterprise solutions hub in Poland, which opened there last year. The company also expects to have commercial subsidiaries in 21 countries globally this year.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Reborn Coffee Seeks $40 Million IPO For Growth

Reborn Coffee has filed to raise $40 million in a U.S. IPO. Reborn Coffee (REBN) has filed to raise $40 million in an IPO of its units consisting of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement. The firm operates...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartglasses#Ipos#Gross Margin#Innovative Eyewear#Company Technology#Lucyd Ltd#Lucyd Lyte#Esg
Seeking Alpha

Occidental Petroleum Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
FOXBusiness

ConocoPhillips CEO: Not much conversation between oil industry and Biden Administration

COP CONOCOPHILLIPS 98.80 -2.47 -2.44%. "I think it's starting to ramp up, unfortunately, I couldn’t have said that two or three weeks ago. I think wasn't much conversation going on with our administration and in our industry" said Lance during a Q&A moderated by Daniel Yergin at the CERAWeek by S&P Global" conference in Houston. "Certainly, I'll speak for myself and our company, but I think that has ramped up as sort of this whole conversation around national security and energy security is clearly moving, moving to the forefront."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Visionary Education Technology Seeks U.S. IPO For Growth Plans

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has filed to raise capital in a U.S. IPO. A Quick Take On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its common shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Clinton buys Clover Health shares ending four-day selloff

The shares of health insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +24.3%) have ended a four-day skid on Monday after its board member Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 company shares. Ms. Clinton, who is the daughter of the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, made the transaction last Thursday, a filing submitted with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Volcon Ramps Up Dealership Expansion

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) said it has officially signed sixty dealerships as of March 3, 2022. The company began collecting dealer applications in North America in 2021 to showcase and sell its electric off-road vehicles. The company's dealers include Power Lodge with four locations in Florida and Minnesota, Mom's with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Seeking Alpha

Why Cathie Wood Sold Palantir (I Was Right)

Starting about 3 weeks ago, Ark Invest did an about-face on Palantir going from ultra bull to ultra bear. Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer are two peas in a pod. Both will fall in love with a given stock and shout from the rooftops how it's going to be a long term winner. If it indeed turns out to be a winner (e.g. Tesla (TSLA) for Wood and Nvidia (NVDA) for Cramer) they will be sure to remind you of that seemingly every chance they get.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

SciSparc partners with Clearmind to develop psychedelic therapies

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) said it had collaborated with Clearmind Medicine (OTCPK:CMNDF) to explore the development of psychedelic-based therapies. The companies, which have begun the collaboration with a joint pre-clinical study, said the psychedelic-centric drug candidates will target mental health-related diseases. According to the Market Digits, the psychedelics sector could be worth...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Global Medical REIT: A Breakdown Of My Favorite Healthcare REIT

Shares of GMRE have sold off well over 10% to start the year. Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a small cap healthcare REIT focused on medical office buildings in secondary markets. The company's real estate portfolio is weighted towards the southeastern US, with Texas and Florida making up almost a third of ABR. Shares have sold off to start 2022 and are now selling at a reasonable valuation of 16.8x price/FFO. Throw in a 5.2% dividend, and I think investors are likely to see double-digit returns over the next couple years.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Pure Storage: Excellent Investment For A Choppy Market

Pure Storage jumped nearly 10% after reporting Q4 results, one of the few tech stocks to rise post-earnings. Right now, investors don't really want to talk about growth. As the market continues to be choppy and react to every headline coming out of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the market has taken a complete risk-off attitude and shunned tech stocks, especially those with deep red ink and lofty valuations.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

SailPoint Technologies Continues To Cross The Subscription Chasm

SailPoint Technologies is another old-line software company that's making a successful move to a subscription revenue model. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

AN2 Therapeutics Files For U.S. IPO

AN2 Therapeutics has filed to raise capital via an IPO. AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement. The company is developing treatment candidates for chronic non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease. ANTX is preparing to enter Phase...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy