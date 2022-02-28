ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Airbnb offers free short-term housing to 100,000 Ukraine refugees

By Weston Blasi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gC6zf_0eRZlv6p00
Airbnb says it will offer free housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Airbnb Inc.

ABNB,

-0.32%

wants to offer free, short-term housing to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country drags on.

Airbnb will fund these stays through donations to the company’s Refugee Fund associated with its non-profit organization Airbnb.org, according to a company statement, as well as through the generosity of the hosts on its platform.

“While Airbnb.org is committing to facilitate short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, it will work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including by providing longer-term stays,” the statement continues.

Guests must agree to Airbnb.org’s eligibility criteria before being able to book emergency stays. This includes being recognized refugees and being in the process of seeking asylum, a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV), or other immigration status designations with a similar humanitarian purpose. And guests must be referred to the program by an official partner of Airbnb.org.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky also wrote on Twitter

TWTR,

+0.03%

that the company needs help from people in European countries near Ukraine, like Poland and Germany, who can take in refugees.

Airbnb.org, the company’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced last week that it has provided housing to 21,300 Afghan refugees in the last 6 months. and the organization hopes to provide free, temporary housing to another 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan, Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America and other regions.

The United Nations has estimated that more than 500,000 people have already escaped Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, with more likely to follow.

Airbnb did not specify how much it will spend on this effort to secure housing for refugees fleeing Ukraine, and the company was not immediately available for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Afghan Refugees#Airbnb Inc#Abnb#Refugee Fund#Airbnb Org#Siv#European#The United Nations
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
The Independent

Meet the Russian businessman who just put a $1m bounty on Putin’s head

A Russian-American businessman who offered a $1m [£756,000] bounty for Vladimir Putin says the Russian leader must go on trial for war crimes, and that he would like to attend the hearings.California-based businessman Alex Konanykhin triggered headlines and no small controversy when he offered the money on social media, along with a picture of Mr Putin and a caption that read: “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.”He added: “I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”Facebook later took down the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Homeless
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

108K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy