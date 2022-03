COP CONOCOPHILLIPS 98.80 -2.47 -2.44%. "I think it's starting to ramp up, unfortunately, I couldn’t have said that two or three weeks ago. I think wasn't much conversation going on with our administration and in our industry" said Lance during a Q&A moderated by Daniel Yergin at the CERAWeek by S&P Global" conference in Houston. "Certainly, I'll speak for myself and our company, but I think that has ramped up as sort of this whole conversation around national security and energy security is clearly moving, moving to the forefront."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO