ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: WR C.J. Board

By Olivier Dumont
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 2 days ago

WR C.J. Board

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 181 lbs.

Age: 28

NFL Exp.: 3 seasons

College: Chattanooga

The New York Giants initially were awarded receiver/return specialist C.J. Board off waivers (via Jacksonville) on August 13, 2020. That season, he appeared in 14 games with four starts for the Giants, finishing with 11 receptions out of 16 pass targets for 101 yards, career highs.

Board was re-signed by the Giants on March 17, 2021, but did not make the 53-man roster despite having shown some previous moxie as a punt gunner. He landed on the team's practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster on September 25, where he remained until suffering a fractured forearm in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

2021 Recap

During his six-game stretch, Board was periodically used as a receiver. In 80 offensive snaps, he reeled in four receptions for 51 yards, averaged 12.8 yards per catch, and recorded zero drops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4X0d_0eRZknTI00

Board's value was on special teams, particularly as a kickoff returner. Over his two-year stint as a Giant, Board returned 13 kickoffs for 327 yards. And in 2021, he had 11 kickoff return attempts where he accumulated a total of 273 yards, averaged 24.8 yards per return, and took one of his returns for a season-high 38 yards. Board ended up finishing first on the team in kickoff attempts, yardage, and average yards.

Board also was a promising punt gunner. He contributed two assisted tackles on special teams. One of his most significant contributions in 2021 came in Week 4 against the Saints, where his 26-yard punt return set up the ensuing drive on which the Giants recorded a momentum-shifting, 54-yard screen pass touchdown to running back Saquon Barkley. That score cut the Saints' 21-10 lead down to four with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Why Giants Should Keep Him

If the Giants are looking for affordable depth at receiver that is reliable when his number is called and who can contribute as a return specialist and gunner on special teams, having Board back to compete wouldn't necessarily be a bank breaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNMsI_0eRZknTI00

Why Giants Should Not Keep Him

Board missed 11 games last season due to injury, which, while not his fault, is something general managers tend to consider when deciding whether to keep or move on from a player. That said, Board is also 28 years old and might very well have reached his ceiling as an NFL receiver to where it would make more sense for the Giants to dip into the draft class for someone with fresher legs who can compete for a spot at the bottom of the receiver depth chart.

Keep or Dump?

Until his season-ending injury, Board continued to get a game-day uniform for his special teams play last year, especially his punt gunner work. And as noted, he was consistent with his opportunities as a receiver to where giving him another opportunity to compete for a roster spot wouldn't be the worst decision in the world so long as the contract was a minimum offer.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Steelers targeting these 3 quarterbacks in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Ben Roethlisberger at least temporarily with one of these three quarterbacks in 2022 NFL free agency. With Ben Roethlisberger having called it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to find his short-term successor in the wonderful world of NFL free agency. As it stands...
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primer#Return Yards#American Football#Ufa#Wr#Nfl Exp#The Los Angeles Rams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
247Sports

Mel Kiper releases latest 2022 Mock Draft with trades ahead of NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway, as draft prospects have descended on Indianapolis. Drills are set to get underway later this week, and Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft before things get ramped up, with a couple of trades highlighting the first round. The quarterback position has not...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role. Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Asked If He Wants To Keep Working With Joe Buck

As Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave FOX for ESPN, the next question is whether Joe Buck will follow his broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth. It sounds like Aikman would gladly endorse ESPN bringing Buck on board. Per WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Aikman called Buck “one of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mike Zimmer got sick of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Zimmer this offseason, replacing him with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. According to The Athletic, part of the reason Zimmer fizzled out in Minnesota was his relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Per the report, Zimmer complained about Cousins during coaching meetings, stating that the QB didn’t make enough “winning plays” or take the “necessary shots” to help the Vikings get more wins.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams High On Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported two teams have shown interest in a potential trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “Steelers and Commanders both highly intrigued by Jimmy G, according to sources. Pittsburgh OC Matt Canada wants to deploy RPO – not dissimilar 2 the offense Garrappolo ran with the Niners. Ron Rivera not only believes his team can win now, but has over $30M in cap as well,” Schultz said.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Colts, Steelers, 49ers Mentioned As Possible Destinations For Stephon Gilmore

This year’s free-agent class is deep at several positions, one of them being at cornerback. Some impactful players could be on the move in the secondary, one of them being the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Stephon Gilmore. Among the teams who could be landing spots are the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy