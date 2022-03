The Garmin Instinct 2 takes the best features of the original Instinct, including its super tough case and high-contrast dual-screen display, and gives the whole package an overhaul that makes it fun rather than austere. Not only is there a smaller 40mm case option and a range of jazzier new colors, the watch is also slimmer, more customizable, and equipped with advanced fitness training tools and custom workout suggestions. It's not great when it comes to mapping, but that's a small sacrifice that's necessary to achieve its remarkable battery life. If you're in the market for a watch that's both practical and fun to wear, this is the one for you.

