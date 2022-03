BROCKTON (CBS) – For the first time in months, students in most school districts did not need to wear a mask when they returned to the classroom Monday following school vacation week. Earlier this month, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced the state would end its mask mandate for K-12 schools. This change gave the power to individual cities and towns to decide how they would move forward starting February 28. “I think it is time to see the masks come off and for us to see the smiling faces of our kids,” Brockton Superintendent Mike Thomas told WBZ-TV. He said he was pleased...

