ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden, Harris emphasize equity at Black History Month celebration

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZFmC_0eRZjuRM00
© Associated Press/Alex Brandon

President Biden on Monday highlighted his administration's focus on equity in remarks at a Black History Month event at the White House, pointing to the diversity of his Cabinet and his historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Biden and Vice President Harris, who is the first Black woman to serve as vice president, spoke to a crowd of roughly 150 people on the final day of Black History Month.

Both leaders made note of the administration's commitment to equity in their policies, while acknowledging ongoing challenges on voting rights and policing.

"Black History Month is more than a celebration, it’s a powerful, powerful reminder that Black history is American history. Black culture is American culture. Black stories are essentially an ongoing story of America," Biden said, addressing civil rights leaders, state officials, Congressional Black Caucus members and Divine Nine leaders from historically Black fraternities and sororities.

The president was joined on stage by Black members of his Cabinet, who he recognized individually: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge , Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan , acting Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and United Nations ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield .

The president noted one of the first executive orders he signed upon taking office in January 2020 was that his administration "should pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all."

Biden rattled off a series of efforts by his administration to improve life for communities of color, pointing to the American Rescue Plan's investments in Black communities to cut child poverty, establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday and the nomination of Jackson to the Supreme Court, setting her up to be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

When Harris mentioned Jackson in her remarks, she triggered a standing ovation from those in the East Room.

"Elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want, and in this case they got what they asked for," Harris said with a smile, joking that she was going "off script."

The mood was upbeat as Biden and Harris recognized the historic firsts and accomplishments of their administration for the Black community. But both conceded voting rights in particular was an ongoing challenge facing minority voters.

Biden reiterated his call for Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, two measures that have failed to garner enough support in the Senate.

"I know progress can be slow and frustrating, but I also know it’s possible," Biden said.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Executive Order#Black Communities#Artsculture#Racism#Cabinet#The Supreme Court#American#Divine Nine#Defense#United Nations
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell says the government spending bill will contain $14 billion for Ukraine. That's more than double where we were a couple weeks ago.

"It needs to be passed quickly," he says, calling negotiations with Democrats like "pulling teeth." What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says negotiators have settled on a $14 billion aid package for Ukraine, meaning that funding proposal has more than doubled from the original ask just a few weeks ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
WGAU

South Koreans vote for president in tight, bitter election

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Koreans were voting for a new president Wednesday, with an outspoken liberal ruling party candidate and a conservative former prosecutor considered the favorites in a tight race that has aggravated domestic divisions. Pre-election surveys showed liberal Lee Jae-myung, a former governor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Union workers urge Manchin to pass key bill in West Virginia ad blitz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A labor group on Tuesday launched an ad blitz across West Virginia featuring union workers urging Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to back legislation he has opposed for months to help sick coal miners and revive manufacturing in the beleaguered coal-reliant state. The TV and digital ad campaign...
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

498K+
Followers
60K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy