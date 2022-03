“Growing Hardy Roses Up North” will be presented by Master Gardener Jackie Burkey at noon March 8, via Zoom. Learn how to grow beautiful roses that have been bred for our cold winters. No need for the Minnesota Tip and lots of spraying — add color, texture and even fragrance to your garden with a few simple hints and a look at many of the widely available cultivars.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO