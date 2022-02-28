Elden Ring's Launch Set A Series Record

Nintendo sent fans into a mad frenzy as it announced that the 3DS and Wii U eShops would be shutting down as of March 23, 2023. Fans were beyond upset to know that titles would be taken down forever and that there was very little time left to get anything they didn't want to regret missing out on. After all, finding physical copies of games can already be difficult, and this decision will more than likely make it even harder. One charity has spoken out against Nintendo's shady side because of this decision, arguing that Nintendo is making it impossible for fans to enjoy a large number of games in the future.

