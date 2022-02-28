ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring's Launch Set A Series Record

By Jessica Reyes
SVG
SVG
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Critics applauded "Elden Ring" as a universally acclaimed title with an outpouring of positive reviews the day before its release. Many netizens already guessed it would be a knockout game, but not that it would exceed expectations at this rate. Gamesindustry.biz reported a record-breaking launch that shot past launch sales for...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Publisher Gets Honest About Its Launch

Superheroes have had a large presence in the world of video games ever since Superman made his first appearance on the Atari 2600 back in 1979, but now it seems like there are more superhero games and related media than ever before. Between the "Batman: Arkham" games, Sony's "Spider-Man" games, "Marvel's Avengers," and whatever Lego has up its sleeve, it can be hard for a new title to stand out. That's exactly what Eidos-Montréal tried to do with "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" however.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Only Games That Are More Perfect Than Elden Ring

"Elden Ring" was set up to be a hit from its first announcement trailer. After seeing that famous fantasy author George R. R. Martin was pairing up with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of "Dark Souls," people were anticipating a great game. What people didn't expect was for "Elden Ring" to set a series record and to quickly become known as one of the best games in the history of gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring smashes Steam and Twitch records set by Dark Souls and Sekiro

Elden Ring has been out less than 24 hours, but it’s already blowing through records set by previous FromSoftware titles on Steam and Twitch. A report by Kotaku notes that Elden Ring is, well, kind of a big deal! You might have already figured that by the extensive walkthrough and helpful write-ups GLHF has shared over the past couple of days. Anyways, let’s take a look at some good old-fashioned stats.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Leaker Adds Fuel To The Fallout: New Vegas 2 Rumors

The "Fallout: New Vegas 2" rumor mill is churning once again, this time with some bittersweet yet promising intel about the sequel fans have wanted for a while. The original "Fallout: New Vegas" remains popular with both critics and fans. Ever since it was released in 2010, "Fallout: New Vegas" offered gamers a satisfying post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas they can battle through to achieve victory. Reimagined yet familiar locations like the Hoover Dam, Vegas Strip, and Mojave Wasteland give the game some extra creepy charm, and fans are dying for more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Games#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Video Game#Playstation 4#Gfk Uk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elden Ring's launch is bigger than Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077 in the UK

The days of FromSoftware shepherding in cult-classic are long over if Elden Ring’s UK sales numbers are any indication. GSD digital and physical sales data published on GamesIndustry.biz states that Elden Ring is the biggest non-FIFA or Call of Duty title since 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2. Similarly, Elden Ring is seeing better first-week sales than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Cyberpunk 2077 did within similar time frames. Perhaps most surprising of all is that FromSoftware’s latest sold more than twice as much as Horizon Forbidden West, which came out only a week prior.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Elden Ring's Director Apologized To Fans

"Elden Ring" has taken the world by storm, receiving incredibly high praise from critics for successfully converting the FromSoftware formula into an open-world game. In the process, "Elden Ring" has attracted a number of new players to FromSoftware's unnoficial "Soulsborne" franchise. However, many players might find themselves unsure what the hype is about when they realize how difficult the game is. To that end, "Elden Ring" director Hidetaka Miyazaki has issued an apology to those players — even though FromSoftware won't be turning down the difficulty anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Are Looking Bad For BioShock 4 In New Report

Things aren't looking so great for the next "Bioshock" game or for the studio making it. "Bioshock 4" was confirmed to be in development by Cloud Chamber, a new studio under 2K, back in 2019, but since then it has not been shown or given an estimated release window. "Bioshock" creator Ken Levine went on to start his own studio, which reportedly has been struggling to make games. Now it seems that Cloud Chamber might be having issues of its own, according to one leaker.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Keep Elden Ring beautiful with the best settings on PC

I realise I may only have your attention as long as there's still time left on your Elden Ring download—it's a game that most of us have been wanting to play for a very long time, so I'll cut right to the chase. You want this game to run at its absolute best and look its most beautiful, and I've been playing it for the past week to find out just how to do that. Below you'll find my recommendations for the best settings for Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Axios

Elden Ring's open world breathes new life into a great series

Elden Ring, one of the year's biggest new video games, may also prove to be one of its hardest and one of its best. Why it matters: It’s part of a multi-million selling series that has made an outsized mark on games over the past decade, spawning a subgenre of challenging, atmospheric experiences.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Missing This Elden Ring Character Will Ruin Your Day

"Elden Ring" already presents players with a non-stop gauntlet of difficult foes and perilous challenges, but players can inadvertently make their time with the title even more difficult. Though "Elden Ring" has only been in players' hands for a little less than a week, the title has already proven itself a massive success, generating a glowing reception from fans and critics alike. However, with its immediate popularity and the scores of players diving right into the title, some are finding that they're accidentally making the game harder than it has to be.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Charity Is Putting Nintendo On Blast

Nintendo sent fans into a mad frenzy as it announced that the 3DS and Wii U eShops would be shutting down as of March 23, 2023. Fans were beyond upset to know that titles would be taken down forever and that there was very little time left to get anything they didn't want to regret missing out on. After all, finding physical copies of games can already be difficult, and this decision will more than likely make it even harder. One charity has spoken out against Nintendo's shady side because of this decision, arguing that Nintendo is making it impossible for fans to enjoy a large number of games in the future.
ADVOCACY
SVG

The Real Reason EA Is Blaming Halo Infinite For Battlefield 2042 Reception

Fans of "Battlefield 2042" have a long list of complaints and issues with the game, including many that explain why it hasn't seen the success EA might have hoped for. EA, however, seems to think something else is at fault for the failure of "Battlefield 2042." In a report from XFire by insider Tom Henderson, it was revealed that internally at EA the executives are blaming the surprise launch of the "Halo Infinite" multiplayer for the failure of "Battlefield 2042." During an internal town hall meeting, Laura Miele, EA's Chief Studios Officer, said that "Halo Infinite" dropping its multiplayer near the launch of "Battlefield 2042" made the game look bad. She also noted that "Halo Infinite," even with its own issues, was far more polished than "Battlefield 2042."
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Metroid Prime 4 Fans Are Reaching For Any And All Signs

There is a certain point in a video game's development cycle where, if fans are excited, people start to get restless. Not seeing the upcoming sequel to their favorite game for a few years after its announced means people get desperate for any piece of information they can get their hands on. "Metroid Prime 4," which was announced in June 2017 and has never even gotten a full trailer, has reached this point. Retro Studios, the team developing "Metroid Prime 4," updated the banner image on their Twitter page. The new blue image features Samus standing in a nondescript location. Despite the fact that this image contains zero information about the game and was likely just a social media manager trying to keep things fresh, people have lost their minds in the search for meaning.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Surprising Reason Total War: Warhammer 3 Is Being Review Bombed

"Total War: Warhammer 3" has garnered some pretty impressive critical reviews since launching on Feb. 17. With new factions keeping players challenged and engaged in the fantastical strategy game, the trilogy's swan song can already be considered a sweeping success. However, the Steam reviews for "Total War: Warhammer 3" paint an entirely different picture of the game — at least in certain regions.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Ludwig Threatened This NFT Project With Legal Action

NFTs have been causing controversy on the internet for quite awhile now, and they started having a big impact on the gaming community in December 2021 when Ubisoft's gaming NFTs caused an uproar. The digital pieces of art haven't been warmly welcomed by the community, and even Konami had fans fuming as it incorporated NFTs into the 35th anniversary of "Castlevania." Now, one NFT scam had Ludwig threatening legal action, and it's easy to understand why.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Survival Horror Game Might Become A Dating Sim

Behavior Interactive, the developer of "Dead by Daylight," is taking the next steps in the survival horror genre by making a spin-off dating sim. Spotted by Reddit User LongJonSiIver, the trademark filed by Behavior Interactive is for "Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim." The trademark, which is searchable on the US trademark website, was filed on February 16. The trademark filing does not provide any more details outside of the name and that it pertains to video games. So, why is the developer turning its asymmetrical horror game into a dating sim?
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Everyone Has The Same Reaction To Phil Spencer's 'Weaponized' Comment

Xbox head Phil Spencer recently accepted a lifetime achievement award at the DICE (Design Innovate, Communicate Entertain) Awards, a ceremony held to honor visionaries within the gaming industry. Spencer graciously accepted the award, but he also made a comment that communicated to gamers that he seeks to unite the industry as a whole, not just elevate Xbox above other developers.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Weird Reason This Apex Legends Stream Was Interrupted By Police

If one wishes to get the absolute best from their performance while playing a team-based multiplayer game, then constant communication is key. Such is the case for a battle royale game like "Apex Legends." Though the game does have a solo mode in which players can take on lobbies of 100 by their lonesome, the three-player trio mode is by and large the most popular mode in EA's free-to-play title. When playing with two others players, marking enemy positions, pinging gear, utilizing special character abilities, and being in constant communication with one's teammates is usually a prerequisite to the best possible outcomes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SVG

Why This Hidden Area In Elden Ring Has Fans Going Wild

There's not much to say about the quality of "Elden Ring" that hasn't already been said. The latest FromSoftware game has been the talk of the gaming community since its release on Feb. 25, 2022, breaking records, inciting backlash, and even inspiring a bustling eBay market for Runes and other in-game goodies. Fans immediately began enjoying dying in all manner of creative ways and sharing their discoveries in the massive open world game online. That being said, some gamers are already itching for new content for "Elden Ring," or at the very least contemplating potential DLC that could be on its way in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Amazon Is Making These Two Beloved Games Into TV Series

As video games have become more popular, so too have adaptations of its most popular titles. Popular games such as "Uncharted" and "Mortal Kombat" have recently received big-budget adaptations, and in the past, loose interpretations of games like "Resident Evil" have become bona fide film franchises that have carved out their own path — for better or for worse. In the present timeline, where video games net more gross profits than that of the film and music industries combined, it's only natural that top Hollywood executives start looking to gaming more frequently for quality source material.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy