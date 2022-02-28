Elden Ring's Launch Set A Series Record

Fans of "Battlefield 2042" have a long list of complaints and issues with the game, including many that explain why it hasn't seen the success EA might have hoped for. EA, however, seems to think something else is at fault for the failure of "Battlefield 2042." In a report from XFire by insider Tom Henderson, it was revealed that internally at EA the executives are blaming the surprise launch of the "Halo Infinite" multiplayer for the failure of "Battlefield 2042." During an internal town hall meeting, Laura Miele, EA's Chief Studios Officer, said that "Halo Infinite" dropping its multiplayer near the launch of "Battlefield 2042" made the game look bad. She also noted that "Halo Infinite," even with its own issues, was far more polished than "Battlefield 2042."
