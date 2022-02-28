ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man arrested for drug charges after found asleep in his vehicle

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 8 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, February 28, 2022, at approximately 1:28 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South 5th Street in reference to a male being asleep inside of his vehicle.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, they made contact with 29-year-old Damion Renard Taylor who was asleep at a stop sign.

According to officers, they noticed a 1.75-liter alcoholic beverage in the back passenger seat floorboard, that was nearly empty. Officers then searched Taylor’s vehicle and discovered a bag containing 10.83 grams of marijuana and another bag containing 5.59 grams of marijuana along with 6 ecstasy tablets.

Taylor was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Upon arrival to the facility, officers searched Taylor and located a small bag containing more marijuana.

Taylor was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, No Proof of Insurance, Owner to Secure Registration, and Obstruction Public Passage.

UPDATE: Victim in recent shooting has died, investigation continues

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim in the shooting as Frederick Little Jr. Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies have announced that Little died from his injuries. As of now, authorities have not made an arrest; however, they are following up on information and interviews. We will […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
STPSO announces new patrol district

The new district will stretch from the Tchefuncte River west to the Tangipahoa Parish line and will increase the number of patrol districts in the unincorporated parts of the parish from three to four.
METAIRIE, LA
36-year-old man wanted for questioning in New Orleans East homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man they feel may possess information critical to a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that occurred on Jan. 23. According to the report, 36-year-old Kendall Cain is wanted for questioning regarding the homicide at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
