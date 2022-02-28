Monroe man arrested for drug charges after found asleep in his vehicle

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, February 28, 2022, at approximately 1:28 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South 5th Street in reference to a male being asleep inside of his vehicle.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, they made contact with 29-year-old Damion Renard Taylor who was asleep at a stop sign.

According to officers, they noticed a 1.75-liter alcoholic beverage in the back passenger seat floorboard, that was nearly empty. Officers then searched Taylor’s vehicle and discovered a bag containing 10.83 grams of marijuana and another bag containing 5.59 grams of marijuana along with 6 ecstasy tablets.

Taylor was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Upon arrival to the facility, officers searched Taylor and located a small bag containing more marijuana.

Taylor was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, No Proof of Insurance, Owner to Secure Registration, and Obstruction Public Passage.

