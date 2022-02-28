ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United 'pick Victor Osimhen as the man to replace Cristiano Ronaldo'... but Napoli want 'at least £84m' for the Nigerian

By Sam Cooper For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo's playing time at Manchester United could be dramatically reduced if the Old Trafford side are successful in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Napoli this season having scored 11 goals in 22 appearances despite missing two months of action due to a cheekbone injury.

Since returning to the side in January, the Nigerian scored two goals in six appearances and is reportedly on Ralf Rangnick's radar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278bwl_0eRZi1JN00
Manchester United have targeted Napoli's Victor Osimhen as a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

According to Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato, the 22-year-old is United’s primary target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer but Napoli wants at least £84m for the youngster.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last summer and despite hitting the ground running, his form has dried up and he has scored just once in his last 10 games.

The Portuguese superstar is under contract until 2023 but is on £480k-a-week, making him the best-paid Premier League player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTc9I_0eRZi1JN00
Ronaldo's form has dramatically dropped but Napoli want £84m for the Nigerian young striker

He is also 37 making him 15 years older than Osimhen so it is easy to see why Rangnick is interested in the Nigerian.

Despite Ronaldo's slump in form, he remains the top goalscorer at United this season on 15 goals.

Bruno Fernandes is in second on nine while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have only scored a combined nine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick explains Cristiano Ronaldo absence from Manchester United squad to face Man City

Ralf Rangnick confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the Manchester United squad to face Manchester City in the derby is due to a hip problem.The Portuguese failed to make the squad for the match at the Etihad Stadium after picking up the issue in training on Friday.The 37-year-old joined Edinson Cavani on the sidelines, with Rangnick opting to start Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho alongside Bruno Fernandes, who may operate as a false No 9, while Marcus Rashford was left on the bench.“Edi trained well last three days but, at the end, he didn’t feel quite well enough to play,” Rangnick...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'What are you supposed to do? He gets the ball': Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher both insist that Alexis Sanchez should NOT have been shown a second yellow against Liverpool, with red card killing Inter Milan's comeback

CBS and BT Sport pundits have collectively agreed that Alexis Sanchez should not have been shown a second yellow as Inter Milan crashed out of the Champions League to Liverpool. Sanchez, who had been shown a yellow in the first-half for a reckless challenge on Thiago, was shown another just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fans are left furious at the FA Cup scheduling as Chelsea Supporters' Trust blast the 'zero consideration' which makes it IMPOSSIBLE for them to travel back from Middlesbrough quarter-final clash by train

Chelsea supporters have reacted with disbelief at the scheduling of their FA Cup quarter-final against Middlesbrough, which makes it impossible for them to get back from the game by train. In another piece of timetabling which leaves fans at the mercy of the TV companies, the 5.15pm kick-off on Sunday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Victor Osimhen
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: UEFA plan to EXPAND the Euros to a 32-TEAM tournament from 2028 - when it is set to be held in the UK and Ireland - but the PFA seek urgent talks against 'harming the product'

UEFA are to expand the Euros to 32 teams following discussions with member nations. In a move that has left the Professional Footballers' Association seeking urgent talks, European football's governing body expect to extend the tournament from its existing format of 24 by eight in time for the 2028 version, which is set to be held in the UK and Ireland.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Why Everton are sinking like a STONE with Lampard facing a crisis just 35 days into his reign: Moshiri backed expensive signings who cannot get in team, stars on mega-wages are not pulling their weight and Benitez's warnings were ignored

There was a moment late on Monday, as Tottenham kept the ball and Everton pursued it forlornly, when Frank Lampard's face told you everything. The colour had drained away, his stare was cast a thousand yards and more. There was no hint of fury, just the blankness you associate with sudden shock. And Lampard had every reason to be shocked, as his mind wandered into the future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#Nigerian#Old Trafford#Portuguese
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 7-1 RB Salzburg (agg 8-2): Robert Lewandowski nets the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history before Thomas Muller scores a brace as the German champions run riot to reach the quarter-finals

Robert Lewandowski scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Bayern Munich destroyed RB Salzburg 7-1 to reach the last eight of the competition. The Poland star reached the 40-goal mark for the sixth successive season with a treble blast inside the opening 23 minutes. The previous quickest hat-trick...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Everton are facing a wage CRISIS if Frank Lampard cannot save them from relegation, with many players to stay on Premier League salaries - including some earning near £100,000-a-week

Everton face a major wage crisis if they lose their Premier League status with players to remain on the same basic salaries even if they are relegated. According to multiple sources, the club will be contractually obliged to continue paying players their current Premier League basic salaries next season even if they are consigned to the Championship - though Everton insist members of their squad do have pay reduction clauses in the event of relegation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alexis Sanchez picks up a second yellow card just TWO MINUTES after Lautaro Martinez scored at Anfield, with the Man United flop's sending off preventing Inter Milan from springing an upset

Alexis Sanchez earned himself a second yellow card just two minutes after Inter Milan restored hope of a potential Champions League comeback away Liverpool on Tuesday night. Inter needed to overcome a two-goal deficit at Anfield to reach the quarter-finals of the competition, having lost 2-0 against Jurgen Klopp's men in Italy last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: For once, Anfield couldn't summon fire and fury - with an unrelenting run-in, Jurgen Klopp knows they will have to quarry new levels of mental resilience to cope with the pressure of having to win, win, win

They tried to make it an occasion that befitted the reputations of the teams but, for once, Anfield on a European night did not resemble a furnace. The fire and fury that was missing for large chunks of a tense night were also absent from Liverpool's play. Jurgen Klopp had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Mo Salah stresses 'the most important thing is to go through' after Liverpool reach the Champions League quarter-finals - as forward insists last-16 second-leg home defeat by Inter can give them a 'push' in quadruple quest

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool will benefit from their first Anfield defeat in more than a year as they crept into the Champions League quarter-finals. Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan - who, thanks to Lautaro Martinez's super strike, became the first successful visiting team since Fulham 366 days ago - but managed to squeeze through to the last eight for the fourth time in five years after winning the first leg 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane CAN break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record, claim Ally McCoist and Harry Redknapp... as ex-Spurs boss insists they have 'the best centre-forward in the world' after he surpassed Thierry Henry

Ally McCoist and Harry Redknapp are backing Harry Kane to break Alan Shearer's long-standing Premier League goal record at some point in the future. Kane, 28, has rediscovered his best form under Antonio Conte at Tottenham, scoring twice in their resounding 5-0 win over Everton on Monday night. That double...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

308K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy