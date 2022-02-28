ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MATA announces '3 new innovative steps' toward expansion

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgcxN_0eRZhytq00

Soon, public transit riders can reach their destinations more quickly with “three new innovative steps” toward improvements and expansion announced Monday by Memphis Area Transit Authority.

Changes and improvements include a one-year expansion of the Ready! and Groove on-demand services; implementation of the MATA tracker, and the obtaining of $46 million in funding toward its mConnect bus rapid transit system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0Xec_0eRZhytq00

In a Feb. 28 press conference, MATA president and CEO Gary Rosenfeld discusses obtaining$46 million in federal funding for the mConnect bus rapid transit system. (Julia Baker/The Daily Memphian)

The announcement follows a unanimous decision by MATA’s board last Thursday to approve a partnership with Moment AI to bring self-driving buses to its fleet.

“We know that the key driver to move our city from having an everyday public transit system to a world class public transportation mobility system is continued innovation,” Gary Rosenfeld, president and CEO of MATA, said.

In February 2021, MATA announced its Ready! curb-to-curb on-demand transit service, which launched in August 2021. Since the program’s first day of operation, MATA has given 31,000 rides to riders in Cordova, Boxtown, Westwood, Whitehaven, Northaven and Frayser.

Now, MATA has been granted enough funding to expand the program for another year or longer.

“We want to keep serving all types of riders as we move Memphis forward by creating a world class public transportation and mobility system,” said MATA chief of staff Bacarra Mauldin. “This is a huge step forward.”

Riders using the bus system and trolleys can also track their vehicle location by visiting MATA’s Go901 Mobile site. There, the rider will be able to view scheduled and anticipated stop times for specific routes and destinations.

Some time this year, MATA will begin construction on its new mConnect Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system , an 8-mile dedicated roadway or corridor that will connect Downtown Memphis, the Medical District and the University of Memphis. The system will improve travel time and reliability for transit riders along the corridor.

The entire project will cost $73 million. During Monday’s meeting, MATA officials announced the transit system received a “favorable rating” on an application for a federal $46 million grant.

MATA is working with public and private partners for additional funding. Those partners include the Memphis Innovation Corridor project team, the City of Memphis, Shelby County government, Tennessee Department of Transportation, United States Department of Transportation, the Federal Transit Administration and the University of Memphis.

“This shared accomplishment creates yet another opportunity for the residents of our community to receive more mobility improvements and services through MATA,” Rosenfeld said. “We celebrate the continued collaboration on this and other projects, recognizing that it will take all of us to create a futuristic transportation system that efficiently serves our residents and is a model for other communities.”

Joshua Thompson, a maintenance worker at McDonald’s, rides the on-demand service to work every day. He is not able to drive because he is legally blind. He looks forward to the continued on-demand service and new improvements to make it easier to get to work.

“Riding regular MATA is a little rough,” Thompson said. “The on-demand service helps us get where we need to go, because I don’t have to stand at a bus stop and wonder which route to go on.

“I think (that) especially with the MATA ( Go901 service ), that will make it more like a taxi. We don’t have to make three-day reservation. We could do it right there. That’d be a lot easier on us.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

How Biden came around to banning Russian gas and oil

The White House knows it risks a serious political hit if gas prices continue to rise. But on Tuesday, President Biden decided the risk was worth it in order to punish Moscow further for its war in Ukraine and to respond to bipartisan calls to cut off Russia oil and gas.
POTUS
NBC News

Ukraine evacuates civilians from besieged city as 2 million flee Russian assault

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
POLITICS
CNN

Pentagon says Polish proposal to transfer jets to US to give to Ukraine isn’t ‘tenable’

CNN — The Pentagon on Tuesday evening dismissed Poland’s proposal floated hours earlier to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States for delivery to Ukraine. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the Pentagon did not believe Poland’s proposal was “tenable,” just hours after Polish officials released a statement saying the government was ready to deploy all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to US Air Force’s Rammstein Air Base in Germany so they could then be provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Cordova, TN
Memphis, TN
Traffic
DFW Community News

Guy Reffitt, first January 6 defendant to stand trial, found guilty on all charges

Washington – A Texas man accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, interfering with police, and then telling his children that "traitors get shot" when they wanted to turn him into authorities, was found guilty Tuesday on all charges. The jury took less than four hours to deliberate in the first January 6 case to go to trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Moment Ai#Go901 Mobile#Brt
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy