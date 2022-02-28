MATA announces '3 new innovative steps' toward expansion

Soon, public transit riders can reach their destinations more quickly with “three new innovative steps” toward improvements and expansion announced Monday by Memphis Area Transit Authority.

Changes and improvements include a one-year expansion of the Ready! and Groove on-demand services; implementation of the MATA tracker, and the obtaining of $46 million in funding toward its mConnect bus rapid transit system.

In a Feb. 28 press conference, MATA president and CEO Gary Rosenfeld discusses obtaining$46 million in federal funding for the mConnect bus rapid transit system. (Julia Baker/The Daily Memphian)

The announcement follows a unanimous decision by MATA’s board last Thursday to approve a partnership with Moment AI to bring self-driving buses to its fleet.

“We know that the key driver to move our city from having an everyday public transit system to a world class public transportation mobility system is continued innovation,” Gary Rosenfeld, president and CEO of MATA, said.

In February 2021, MATA announced its Ready! curb-to-curb on-demand transit service, which launched in August 2021. Since the program’s first day of operation, MATA has given 31,000 rides to riders in Cordova, Boxtown, Westwood, Whitehaven, Northaven and Frayser.

Now, MATA has been granted enough funding to expand the program for another year or longer.

“We want to keep serving all types of riders as we move Memphis forward by creating a world class public transportation and mobility system,” said MATA chief of staff Bacarra Mauldin. “This is a huge step forward.”

Riders using the bus system and trolleys can also track their vehicle location by visiting MATA’s Go901 Mobile site. There, the rider will be able to view scheduled and anticipated stop times for specific routes and destinations.

Some time this year, MATA will begin construction on its new mConnect Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system , an 8-mile dedicated roadway or corridor that will connect Downtown Memphis, the Medical District and the University of Memphis. The system will improve travel time and reliability for transit riders along the corridor.

The entire project will cost $73 million. During Monday’s meeting, MATA officials announced the transit system received a “favorable rating” on an application for a federal $46 million grant.

MATA is working with public and private partners for additional funding. Those partners include the Memphis Innovation Corridor project team, the City of Memphis, Shelby County government, Tennessee Department of Transportation, United States Department of Transportation, the Federal Transit Administration and the University of Memphis.

“This shared accomplishment creates yet another opportunity for the residents of our community to receive more mobility improvements and services through MATA,” Rosenfeld said. “We celebrate the continued collaboration on this and other projects, recognizing that it will take all of us to create a futuristic transportation system that efficiently serves our residents and is a model for other communities.”

Joshua Thompson, a maintenance worker at McDonald’s, rides the on-demand service to work every day. He is not able to drive because he is legally blind. He looks forward to the continued on-demand service and new improvements to make it easier to get to work.

“Riding regular MATA is a little rough,” Thompson said. “The on-demand service helps us get where we need to go, because I don’t have to stand at a bus stop and wonder which route to go on.

“I think (that) especially with the MATA ( Go901 service ), that will make it more like a taxi. We don’t have to make three-day reservation. We could do it right there. That’d be a lot easier on us.”