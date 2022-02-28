ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool star Sadio Mane asks Taki Minamino to put champagne DOWN during Carabao Cup celebrations after beating Chelsea in epic 22-penalty shootout at Wembley

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 8 days ago

Sadio Mane respectfully asked Taki Minamino not to spray champagne during Liverpool's Carabao Cup final celebrations on Sunday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after Kepa Arrizabalga fired the ball over the bar to hand Liverpool a shootout victory.

The Premier League giants were handed the trophy in the middle of the north stand before heading to the pitch shortly to continue their celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RmgO_0eRZhx1700
Taki Minamino picked up a bottle of champagne to spray over his Liverpool teammates 

The players congregated on the podium in the centre of the pitch. They were seen jumping up and down and singing as they celebrated their win.

The stage was littered with bottles of champagne that were provided for spraying purposes.

Minamino picked up a bottle with the intention of pouring it over his teammates, but Mane kindly asked him to refrain from doing so.

Mane is a devoted Muslim that chooses not to drink alcohol because of his religion. According to his beliefs, alcohol is 'forbidden' and 'harmful'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9Sgc_0eRZhx1700
Sadio Mane asked if he could refrain from doing so because of his religious beliefs 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZQcNw_0eRZhx1700
However, Mane did move away from the group to allow them to spray the champagne

Therefore, Muslins don't eat foods with ethanol, they don't wear perfumes containing alcoholic ingredients and they stay away from all forms of intoxicating substances .

The Japan international instantly respected Mane's wishes and placed the bottle back behind the advertising.

However, once the official photographs had been taken, Mane moved away from the group to allow them to take part in the tradition of spraying champagne.

Jurgen Klopp was quick to recognise Mane had migrated from the group and went to stand with the 29-year-old as the rest of his players hosed themselves in the alcoholic beverage.

