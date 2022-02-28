Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Monday (28 February).

The discussion will be dominated by Russia and Ukraine once again after Joe Biden hit Moscow with a package of economic sanctions last week.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the US, UK, the EU and Canada blocked Russia’s access to the Swift international banking payment system following Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice”.

Ms Psaki will likely be asked what President Biden will do next, as the fighting continues in eastern Europe.

