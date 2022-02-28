ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch live as Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Monday (28 February).

The discussion will be dominated by Russia and Ukraine once again after Joe Biden hit Moscow with a package of economic sanctions last week.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the US, UK, the EU and Canada blocked Russia’s access to the Swift international banking payment system following Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice”.

Ms Psaki will likely be asked what President Biden will do next, as the fighting continues in eastern Europe.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#European Union#Eu#Swift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Sharp-elbowed White House press secretary Jen Psaki laughs-off question that she is looking for a job a CNN or MSNBC after saying she planned to quit current role in 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki scoffed at reports she'll be replacing out-going MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow or fired CNN talking head Chris Cuomo. Media reporter Dylan Byers reported Thursday that the heads of NBC News, MSNBC and CNN have all trekked down to D.C. from New York to court the fiery Biden mouthpiece for a major role in their networks.
U.S. POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki Claps Back At Ted Cruz’s ‘Peppermint Patty’ Dig

Jen Psaki shared that she likes Peppermint Patty and didn’t find Ted Cruz’s comments comparing her to the ‘Charlie Brown’ character as an insult. Jen Psaki proved she’s unphased by Ted Cruz’s attempt to rouse her as she clapped back at his “Peppermint Patty” diss. During a White House briefing, a reporter asked Joe Biden’s press secretary how she feels about referring to as the Charlie Brown character. “Don’t tell him I like Peppermint Patty. So I’m not gonna take it too offensively,” she said, then turned directly to the cameras. “Senator Cruz, I like Peppermint Patty. I’m a little tougher than that. But there you go.”
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

536K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy