Mainers have their own way of talking, 'slang' I guess you can say. If I'm being honest, there are some terms that I am still trying to learn. Some words and phrases are "ayuh" which means uh-huh, "take a diggah" which means to take a fall, and "Flatlandah" which means someone not from Maine (so does someone that's "from away").

