Softball: MacArthur’s Collins named E-N Player of the Week

North Carolina forward Brady Manek has been named ACC Player of the Week after his performances in UNC's wins over Syracuse and Duke. Manek averaged 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the two wins. He also shot 16-for-34 (47.1 percent) from the field and 8-for-16 (50 percent) from three-point range. Manek has been a warrior for the Tar Heels. In the last two games, he played 83 total minutes and committed just one turnover. Manek played all 40 minutes vs. Duke and guarded Paolo Banchero, the Blue Devil's best player. Manek played 43 minutes in UNC's overtime win over Syracuse on Monday night.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO