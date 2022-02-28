2nd network is pursuing former Saints coach Sean Payton for top analyst role, report says

New Orleans Saints head Coach Sean Payton announces his retirement during a press conference at the indoor Saints practice facility on Airline Highway in Metairie, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. After 16 years with the New Orleans Saints, having led the franchise to a cathartic Super Bowl win and having authored some of the most explosive offenses in NFL history, Sean Payton is walking away on his terms. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS - FOX has been in negotiations with former Saints coach Sean Payton to potentially make him Troy Aikman's replacement as the network's top NFL analyst, but it appears some competition has joined the mix.

Amazon is set to meet with Payton this week as it looks to put together its own broadcast crew for the upcoming season, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

