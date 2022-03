A new week began Monday, and the Vicksburg Gators stayed right in the comfortable groove they finished the last one in. Tyler Carter doubled and scored four runs, Menser Minor went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Vicksburg scored 12 runs in the third inning on its way to a 19-7 run-rule rout of Natchez.

