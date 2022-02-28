ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid Reaction: From QBs to special teams, Scott Frost covers ample ground as spring ball begins

By Lincoln Journal Star
 8 days ago
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

In an atypical spring for Nebraska football, it was a pretty typical first day of practice, Husker coach Scott Frost said Monday.

"There was some sloppy out there, and it wasn't just on the field," Frost said after NU wrapped up the first of 15 spring workouts. "Coaches have to get familiar with where to go in practice, and we all have to get used to some new concepts and signals."

Here are a few more observations from Frost after spring workouts got underway.

* Frost said Nebraska's quarterbacks rotated, with the entire room getting reps with various units. Frost himself worked with the younger players, he said, and didn't know who took the first snaps with NU's top unit as newcomers Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy try to make their mark with a group of incumbents that includes Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg.

"It's going to be a fight," Frost said.

* Nebraska's revamped offense is a "work in progress", Frost said, as NU works new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple's ideas into its existing schemes.

"It's great to sit in the room with smart guys who see the game a little different," Frost said. "To marry things together, it's a lot of work. There are still some stones unturned."

* Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson has no limitations from a hand injury suffered last season.

* Frost called it "great" that special teams coordinator Bill Busch has a larger voice with that part of the game. Busch was drilling details Monday, Frost said.

"We need our starters on some of the special teams, and we need complete buy-in from everybody," Frost said.

* Trent Hixson and Ethan Piper took reps at center Monday as NU moves on from Cam Jurgens, but it's still to be determined as to who will settle into the position, Frost said.

Check back for updates to this story

