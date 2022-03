(Reuters) -Zendesk Inc said on Friday that its investors rejected a proposed takeover of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global and that it terminated the merger agreement. “While we were excited by the potential of this transaction to transform the customer experience and create stockholder value, we respect and appreciate the perspectives of our stockholders,” Zendesk founder and Chief Executive Officer Mikkel Svane said in a statement.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO