U.S. Soccer announces refusal to play Russia amid invasion of Ukraine

The United States men's team stands for the national anthems before playing Canada in a CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Soccer Federation has become the latest sports body to distance itself from Russia amid that country's invasion of Ukraine.

"The U.S. Soccer Federation stands united with the people of Ukraine and is unequivocal in our denunciation of the heinous and inhumane invasion by Russia," the organization said in a statement shared by Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We will neither tarnish the global game nor dishonor Ukraine by taking the same field as Russia, no matter the level of competition or circumstance, until freedom and peace have been restored."

U.S. Soccer's strong statement comes the same day that FIFA and UEFA suspended all Russian national teams and clubs from competitions until further notice, a move that expelled the country from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. UEFA and German football club Schalke 04 also ended their partnerships with Russia's Gazprom.

According to Donald Wine II of Stars and Stripes FC, the U.S. Men's National Team haven't played against Russia since a November 2012 friendly, while the U.S. Women's National Team last faced Russia in April 2017. The American men could've been grouped with Russia in the World Cup that kicks off in November, but it appears that won't be an option following Monday's developments.