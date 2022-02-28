ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

U.S. Soccer announces refusal to play Russia amid invasion of Ukraine

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBzox_0eRZeV2A00
The United States men's team stands for the national anthems before playing Canada in a CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The United States Soccer Federation has become the latest sports body to distance itself from Russia amid that country's invasion of Ukraine.

"The U.S. Soccer Federation stands united with the people of Ukraine and is unequivocal in our denunciation of the heinous and inhumane invasion by Russia," the organization said in a statement shared by Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We will neither tarnish the global game nor dishonor Ukraine by taking the same field as Russia, no matter the level of competition or circumstance, until freedom and peace have been restored."

U.S. Soccer's strong statement comes the same day that FIFA and UEFA suspended all Russian national teams and clubs from competitions until further notice, a move that expelled the country from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. UEFA and German football club Schalke 04 also ended their partnerships with Russia's Gazprom.

According to Donald Wine II of Stars and Stripes FC, the U.S. Men's National Team haven't played against Russia since a November 2012 friendly, while the U.S. Women's National Team last faced Russia in April 2017. The American men could've been grouped with Russia in the World Cup that kicks off in November, but it appears that won't be an option following Monday's developments.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss frustrated with LeBron James?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most disappointing team in the NBA this year. After coming into the season with championship aspirations, they have stumbled at every turn and now face the very real prospect of not even making the playoffs. As a result of all the losing, infighting...
NBA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson has harsh words for Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is the latest member to join the cast of the Hollywood series “Everybody Hates Russ.”. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great appeared Saturday on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” and tore into Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. “Quit battling the press,” Johnson advised Westbrook, per Harrison Faigen...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Russian#German#Schalke#American
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Family of US Marine Trevor Reed locked up in a Russian prison say he is coughing up blood and has been refused medical treatment after being exposed to tuberculosis: Parents request meeting with Biden as tensions between US and Moscow worsen

Trevor Reed, a US Marine currently serving a sentence in Russian prison for the alleged assault of two Moscow cops in 2019, is reportedly 'coughing up blood' and being denied medical care for tuberculosis, his parents say. 'He sounded terrible and had been coughing up blood daily,' Reed's mother, Paula,...
MILITARY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy