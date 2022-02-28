ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Oscar Nominee Denzel Washington Tackled Macbeth: Shakespeare Is ‘Only Challenge Left’

By Anne Thompson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33avld_0eRZeG2V00

Click here to read the full article.

Denzel Washington never went to Juilliard. His first exposure to William Shakespeare came a thousand feet down the street, at Fordham University at Lincoln Center, when he played Othello at 21.

“They wouldn’t let me in,” he joked on a recent Zoom call. “I didn’t know anything about theater acting, any of that, until I was introduced in the fall of 1975. I did a musical and found that I couldn’t sing. But I enjoyed being on the stage. The artistic director saw something in me.”

After his fall semester musical debut, the spring semester saw Washington tackle Eugene O’Neill’s “The Emperor Jones.” “I had no idea,” he said. “I did my homework and fell in love with the theater. I was green as a Southern tomato.” And in his senior year he starred in “Othello.” “I had never done any Shakespeare. I did have a couple classes. But it was just — I fell in love.”

Mark Rylance in “Twelfth Night” showed Washington that he didn’t have to be reverent with iambic pentameter. “And I was like, ‘Oh, they break all the rules? It’s not that precious?’ When I was doing ‘Othello’ they didn’t have what they have now, something called ‘No Fear Shakespeare’ that you can read and follow along, and it makes it more understandable. But back in those days, there wasn’t anything like that. So I just imitated Laurence Olivier. Basically, that’s all I did.”

In all these years, Washington never saw a production of “Macbeth,” even while he performed Off-Broadway in Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus” (1979), played the lead in Kenneth Branagh’s 1993 film “Much Ado About Nothing,” starred in The Public Theatre’s production of “Richard III” (1990), and played Brutus in “Julius Caesar” on Broadway (2005).

And by the time the two-time Oscar winner (“Glory,” “Training Day”) had agreed to star in Joel Coen’s film version “ The Tragedy of Macbeth ” opposite fellow Oscar winner Frances McDormand, Washington decided not to watch anyone else’s take on the role. “I’d watch a couple of minutes: ‘No, no, no, I don’t want that to affect me.'”

During the six to eight months prior to the cast rehearsals, Coen, McDormand, and Washington met for a dozen or so sessions, Washington said. “We’d sit down and talk about the text and read scenes. So we had a chance to touch it in May, June of 2019. And then we sat down again for about three weeks in December of 2019. And then the cast came together for three weeks in January of 2020.”

The cast read through the script at table reads, from the stars to the supporting cast, including Washington’s daughter Olivia, who read the part of the king when Coen switched things up. “We didn’t have all the actors,” said Washington. “I think some of the Brits were still on their way in. And because we didn’t have all the actors, they just started like, ‘Hey, you got six lines. Okay, now you’re reading the king today.’ And you had no time to prepare, but it was good. So we all got on the same foot and the egos were out the window and we just went at it.”

In Coen’s stylized black-and-white version of the Scottish play, set in the 17th century, the director invests his established older married couple with 60ish seniority and deep intimacy. Clearly, they’ve been through the mill. “You weren’t expected to live until your 80s,” said Washington. “So the life expectancy in our film says 60 is the old 40. Which brought up the ticking clock to it. No question. And the fact that he reveals his desires: ‘Stars, hide your fires; let not light see my black and deep desires.’ Now one can say, ‘Oh, they’ve been festering for 40 years.’ He was already in there, feeling that he was being overlooked.”

Added McDormand at the New York Film Festival press conference: “We both understood about each other that there has always been a fight. We fought it as gracefully as possible, but the fight’s never gonna be over. So, we brought that to it, we still knew how to fight. Maybe we were limping a little bit, maybe it took us a little bit longer to get, but the fight was still there.”

Washington was willing to face his fears to take on this fierce and iconic role, which Coen encouraged him to perform with his native accent. “Shakespeare, that’s the only challenge left for me,” he said. “It’s the ultimate challenge. I’m more interested in Shakespeare than anything else as an actor, at this point in my life or in my career. You have to come up to the standard of Shakespeare. I don’t care who you are, if you can’t deliver, you will get exposed. And I love that: no pain, no gain.”

So far so good, as Washington has scored rave reviews for breathing vital power into his tortured, ambitious, Scottish laird, landing his ninth Oscar acting nomination (he was nominated as producer of “Fences”) as well as SAG, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Awards nods.

Washington’s other love affair is with the American Shakespeare, August Wilson. “I made a commitment to the Wilson estate that I would produce 10 plays,” he said, “and that’s what I’m gonna do.” He and Viola Davis won Tony Awards in “Fences” on Broadway; Washington directed himself and Davis to Oscar nominations in the 2016 film version, and produced George C. Wolfe’s Oscar-nominated “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but he’s committed to producing, not directing or acting, in eight more of Wilson’s The Pittsburgh Cycle for Netflix.

The actor likes directing too; late last year, Sony released his fourth feature, war drama “A Journal for Jordan,” based on the Dana Canedy memoir, to mixed reviews .

Next up: Washington’s production of “The Piano Lesson,” set in 1936 Pittsburgh, will launch as a Broadway play starring his son John David Washington as Boy Willie, the role originally played by Samuel L. Jackson at Yale Repertory back in 1987; now, Jackson will play Doaker, the keeper of the piano and uncle to Boy Willie and Berenice (Danielle Brooks). Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson (“Two Trains Running”) is lined up to direct the stage play. (At one time the movie was to be directed by Barry Jenkins; that decision has not been finalized.)

As the clock runs out on Washington in his prime, the 67-year-old is getting himself back in shape to do a third, final installment of Antoine Fuqua’s “Equalizer,” about a former U.S. Marine turned DIA intelligence officer (the two films totaled $382 million worldwide).  “I’m committed to finding out what kind of body I can choose over the next six, seven months,” he said. “This is the longest amount of time I’ve had off in about 18 years. And I’m up for the physical challenge.”

From there he’s laser-focused on “more August Wilson, then ‘King Lear’ down the line,” he said. “It has to be the ultimate challenge right now.”

And after attending Sunday’s SAG Awards, he’s got catching up to do on the Academy portal. “My wife and my children are film buffs,” he said. “They watch everything; they know a lot more about what movies are than I do. I watch movies less and less: the older I’ve gotten, the less I watch, I don’t know why. The last movie I saw [in the theater] was ‘Roma’ and my favorite, ‘Cold War.'”

When he screened the completed “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and watched it with a rapturous audience opening night at the New York Film Festival, “I thought I was miscast,” he said. “I didn’t like myself. But I thought what Joel did was just brilliant, and the way he did it. But you know, that happens to actors… That’s just, actors are crazy.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Sam Elliott’s Homophobic Rant Proves ‘The Power of the Dog’ Has Real Bite

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following post contains some spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.”] Sam Elliott, an actor who has built a career in Westerns that celebrate American masculinity, has taken issue with “The Power of the Dog,” a film that challenges the way Westerns celebrate American masculinity. While his recent comments on Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast” reek of sexism and homophobia, the irony of his wild tirade is that he basically understood the point of the film — almost. Directed by Jane Campion (whom Elliott gets to later), “The Power of the Dog” uses the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Ava DuVernay Says Some of the Oscars Telecast Backlash ‘Minimizes the Meaning of True Exclusion’

Click here to read the full article. Three weeks out from the Oscars telecast, and uproar continues to reign within the Academy over its decision to exclude eight key categories from the live ceremony and instead weave them as pre-recorded segments into the broadcast. The move came in response to last year’s record-low ratings for the pandemic show at L.A.’s Union Station, and in hopes to keep audiences engaged throughout the three-hour-and-counting show. Now, a new story in The Hollywood Reporter details infighting among Academy members and governors over the Academy’s decision, and over the industry reaction and backlash itself. One...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Paul Dano’s Performance as Brian Wilson Helped Inspire His Riddler Character in ‘The Batman’

Click here to read the full article. Matt Reeves may have listened to Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” while writing “The Batman,” but it was really the Beach Boys’ influence that led to the writer-director crafting his modern take on the Riddler. During a cover story interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves revealed that Paul Dano’s turn as Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson in the 2014 biopic “Love and Mercy” helped inspire the enigmatic villain Dano takes on in “The Batman.” Dano played a younger version of Wilson, who struggled with mental illness; John Cusack starred as the older Wilson. “That character, he’s...
MOVIES
BBC

Denzel Washington: I hadn't read or seen Macbeth

It's just after lunchtime on Friday in Los Angeles and Denzel Washington is in a jovial mood. Fielding questions over Zoom from several of the world's press, including BBC News, the conversation somehow takes a turn away from his latest Oscar-nominated performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth, and on to how to pronounce his name.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spielberg
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Latanya Richardson
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Brutus
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
George C. Wolfe
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
August Wilson
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Julius Caesar
Cinema Blend

Denzel Washington: Malcolm X And 4 Other Movie Performances That Deserved An Oscar

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington has set the bar as far as box office power, acting prowess, and leading man status. Washington has been feeding fans nothing but stellar performances and iconic lines for decades with films like Much Ado About Nothing, Remember the Titans, and Devil in a Blue Dress. He’s your favorite actor’s favorite actor, counting his A Journal for Jordan lead Michael B. Jordan and fellow two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks as admirers.
MOVIES
Essence

Damson Idris On Snowfall's 'Whirlwind' Fifth Season And Why He Doesn't Mind Denzel Washington Calling Him 'Dancin'

"What he says goes," says the actor on his idol's viral interviews about him. Tonight, the FX drama Snowfall returns for a fifth season and leading man Damson Idris assures us we’re in for a “whirlwind” of a time. Picking up 15 months after where season 4 left off, audiences will watch Idris’s character, Franklin Saint, navigate a number of new realities.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ben Affleck On Playing The Leading Man And Why Denzel Washington Does It So Well

Some of the biggest Hollywood actors are pretty much above reproach when it comes to their acting skills. Denzel Washington is one such star, and even has better performance expectations than fellow A-Lister Will Smith. He’s working with some of the best directors in the game, and his colleague Ben Affleck has now expressed why he thinks Washington plays the leading man so well, and why it’s such a difficult undertaking in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Juilliard#Fordham University#Lincoln Center#Southern#The Public Theatre
thedigitalfix.com

Denzel Washington was offered a part in Fast and Furious

Mr. Nobody, played by Kurt Russell, is a well-known character from the action movie franchise Fast and Furious. Debuting in Furious 7, Mr. Nobody was an ally to Toretto and the crew, and would often enlist them to help on dangerous missions on behalf of the US Government. Although Mr....
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Inside the Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Kristen Stewart stopped for selfies, Will Smith and Denzel Washington reunited, and producer Will Packer was careful to give people advice on their acceptance speeches—and not address the ongoing controversy about who gets to give them on the air. It was a return to almost-normalcy on Monday in Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘The Crow’ Remake, 5 Versions of ‘Bad Lieutenant,’ and a Hippie Millionaire: Inside Ed Pressman’s IP Factory

Click here to read the full article. Ed Pressman’s five decades of producing credits include everything from Terrence Malick’s “Badlands” to “Wall Street,” “The Crow,” Abel Ferrara’s “Bad Lieutenant” and the reimagining of the same title in another version directed by Werner Herzog. But nothing in his roster has been as singular as the story of the hippie billionaire at the center of “Dear Mr. Brody,” which opens this week, and its existence speaks to the long-tail success of a producer whose assets have accrued unique value with time.  In the ‘70s, Pressman came into possession of material that he knew...
MOVIES
WOWK

After a year away, Oscar nominees celebrate together

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscar race may be heating up, but you wouldn’t know it to peek in on the nominees luncheon Monday in Los Angeles. Attendees packed into a ballroom at the Fairmont Century City for the annual luncheon, where nominees get to mingle and celebrate. It was a long awaited homecoming for many after a year away due to the pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

How to watch this year's Oscar nominees

There isn’t much that can replace the feeling of walking into a movie theater. Right now, you probably can feel your feet sticking to the soda-soiled floor, hear squealing kids running up and down the hallways or crying in the back of the theater, and smell the buttery popcorn that fills the building like a sense of pride.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Here’s the Strange Story Behind Disney Announcing the Cheaper, Ad-Supported Disney+

Click here to read the full article. How do you do, fellow kids! Now Disney+ not only has your programming, it’ll soon have your price point. At 11 a.m. ET March 1, Disney+ surprised fans by bringing over all six Marvel series originally produced for Netflix — gratuitous violence, curse words and all — with a new TV-MA setting in the typically family-friendly streaming service’s parental controls. Exactly 60 hours later, Disney+ revealed that a brand new (and cheaper) ad-supported version — aka AVOD — will roll out in the U.S. later this year, with international territories to follow in 2023....
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Colin Farrell Recalls a Distracted Terrence Malick Shooting Amid Lightning Storm on ‘New World’

Click here to read the full article. Terrence Malick will do anything to get the shot — even if it interrupts a scene. During the March 3 episode of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” Colin Farrell relived the constant surprises he experienced on set when working with “extraordinary fellow” Malick on the 2005 film “A New World.” Writer-director Malick’s dedication to filmmaking came at a few costs, including multiple takes and a life-threatening decision mid-storm. “I remember one time there was a rainstorm when we were shooting in West Virginia, sheet lightning coming down and then forks, loud, loud, claps of thunder,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Making Stephen Colbert a Hit Was Impressive. For CNN to Beat Fox News, Chris Licht Needs Miracles

Click here to read the full article. Chris Licht has a thing for the underdog. The future head of CNN Global helped Stephen Colbert snatch the late-night viewer crown right off of Jimmy Fallon’s messy spikes. Now he’s been cast in a similar role for CNN, which is currently in third place out of three. Licht is a well-respected producer who launched “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and spearheaded “CBS This Morning” before buoying “The Late Show.” Against Fox News Channel and MSNBC, Licht faces — to put it kindly — an uphill battle. In 2022, Fox News nearly triples CNN’s overall viewership...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Fresh’ Star Sebastian Stan Unlocked His Character by Working with Famous Ted Bundy Expert

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following post contains some spoilers for “Fresh.”] There are plenty of twists and turns on offer in Mimi Cave’s delightfully demented directorial debut, “Fresh,” but perhaps the most thrilling is the steady revelation of just what the hell is going on with Sebastian Stan’s character Steve. Co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as the unlucky-in-love Noa, the film — which debuted to strong reviews at Sundance and hits Hulu today — starts off as something of a rom-com, with Noa and Steve meeting cute at the local grocery store, starting up a relationship, and...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Central Park’: How Season 2 Cracked the Code for Episodic Cartoons in the Era of Serialized Streaming

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’80s and ’90s, it would’ve been unthinkable to even imagine such cartoons as “He-Man” or “Ducktales” having serialized stories that force you to watch every week or risk missing out on what happened, Sure, there was the “X-Men” cartoon and “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” but those were the exceptions. In the age of binge-watching and streaming, more and more streaming cartoons are telling serialized stories with world building and character development, while episodic narratives are mostly left to either children’s shows or animated sitcoms on network TV like “The Simpsons”...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

John Cho Breaks Silence on ‘Very Shocking’ ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Cancellation: ‘I Was So Bummed’

Click here to read the full article. 3, 2, 1 let’s go: John Cho is letting it all hang out when it comes to “Cowboy Bebop.” Based on the 1990s anime series that premiered stateside in 2001, Netflix’s live-action adaptation was abruptly canceled by the streamer less than three weeks after premiering in November 2021. Now, lead star Cho, who played charismatic criminal leader Spike Spiegel, revealed his reaction over the announcement. “It was very shocking and I was bummed,” Cho told The Hollywood Reporter while promoting his YA novel “Troublemaker.” He added, “I was very warmed by the response [to the show]....
MOVIES
IndieWire

Beyond ‘The Batman’: Ukrainians Want to Ban All Russian Films. Festivals Are Unsure. (Column)

Click here to read the full article. First came Disney. Then Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount, and Universal fell in line. From “The Batman” to “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” major studio releases won’t open in Russia anytime soon. It took a week for Hollywood to take a stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, but the Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival stopped accepting Russian films eight years ago. Many Ukrainians track that moment as the real start of the war with Russia, when the country annexed the Crimean peninsula. “It made no sense to me to send money to Russia for these films,” said Molodist...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy