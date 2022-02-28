‘Euphoria’: 5 Times Alanna Ubach’s Suze Howard Stole the Show in Season 2

Our collective nervous mood won't be improved much by this week's best new movies and shows, which seem to focus a lot on war, murder, and survival, offering little escape from the reality of breaking news, push notifications, and twitter blasts. Buckle up for historical battle in the new Vikings spin-off Vikings: Valhalla, brace yourself for a harsh reality check about the epidemic of gun violence courtesy of a special episode of The Conners, and get a sad reminder about corporate greed from Showtime's Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. As if that's not enough, grab a hanky as we say goodbye to two of the year's most popular shows, Paramount+'s 1883 and HBO's Euphoria, which sign off for their seasons this weekend.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO