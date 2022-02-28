ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Mystery ‘Avalon’ Gets Straight-to-Series Order From ABC

By Kelli Boyle
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother David E. Kelley drama is coming to the small screen. ABC made a straight-to-series order for Avalon, a new mystery drama from the Big Little Lies creator and author Michael Connelly, it announced Monday. The series is based on Connelly’s short story of the same name and is...

Vulture

David E. Kelley’s New Drama Avalon Is, Rudely, Not a Roxy Music Adaptation

In what should have been an industry announcement that celebrates the upcoming 40th anniversary of one of the greatest albums of all time, we are instead bummed to report that David E. Kelley, the maestro behind small-screen dramas such as Boston Legal and Big Sky, is adapting a new series called Avalon that has nothing to do with Roxy Music’s 1982 sonic opus. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that ABC won a competitive bidding war for the show, which is based on a short story by Michael Connelly and set in the small tourist community of California’s Catalina Island. A female sheriff, who does not have the last name Ferry or Manzanera, is “pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island,” which may prove much more difficult than expected, as “the island sees hundreds of potential stories arrive by ferry each day.” (Okay, at least we got a lowercase “ferry.”) It’s slated to debut during ABC’s 2022–23 lineup. Can the sheriff at least wear a medieval helmet and hold a falcon while gazing at her hazy island in the opening credits?
spoilertv.com

Avalon - ABC Gives Straight to Series Order to Mystery Drama from David E. Kelley

ABC Orders David E. Kelley Mystery Drama ‘Avalon’ Straight to Series. ‘Avalon’ Will Join 2022-2023 Programming Slate. Based on a Short Story From Bestselling Author Michael Connelly (‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘Bosch’) In a highly competitive situation, ABC Entertainment has given a straight-to-series order...
tvinsider.com

‘Better Things’ Final Season, ‘Good Doctor’ Returns, ‘My Brilliant Friend,’ ‘NCIS’ Medical Crisis

Pamela Adlon’s deeply personal and darkly hilarious family dramedy Better Things returns for a fifth and final season. ABC’s The Good Doctor returns early from midseason hiatus. HBO continues its adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend book series set in Italy. NCIS fan favorite Jimmy Palmer is exposed to a biotoxin in a tense episode.
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
David E. Kelley
Michael Connelly
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Skylar Astin in Recurring Role

The latest Grey’s Anatomy casting has us hoping that the ABC medical drama gets just a bit musical, if only briefly. Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) will recur, starting with the March 24 episode, “Put the Squeeze on Me,” according to Variety. His character, Todd Eames, has a PhD in environmental sciences. Described as “charming and handsome with a gentle soul,” he “loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial.”
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
tvinsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Are Stunned By Hilarious Puzzle Fail (VIDEO)

Fans tuning into Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday night were treated to one of the most cringe-inducing yet hilarious puzzle failures in the show’s history. Between three contestants, it took eight turns and 10 attempts to solve what seemed like a simple puzzle, the phrase, “Another feather in your cap.” But even with only four letters missing (the I in “In,” the U in “Your,” and the C & P in “Cap”), the trio of players struggled to nail the answer, making incorrect guess after incorrect guess.
tvinsider.com

Michael Douglas to Play Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+ Series From ‘John Adams’ Creator

Michael Douglas is sticking with TV. Douglas will play Benjamin Franklin in a limited series penned by John Adams creator Kirk Ellis, Apple TV+ announced Monday. The period drama is based on A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff. As the title implies, the show will document Franklin’s time living in France. ITV Studios America and Apple Studios are joining forces to produce.
tvinsider.com

‘Nailed It! Halloween’ Production Shuts Down After Crew Goes on Strike

Nailed It! Halloween will not be filming the remainder of its seventh season as production shut down on Wednesday after crew members walked off the set. As reported by Deadline, the shutdown comes just a day after the crew went on strike to secure a contract with The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). The union hoped to reach a deal with the Nailed It! producers Magical Elves; however, instead, the production company and Netflix decided to cease filming.
tvinsider.com

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Celebrates 35th Anniversary With 2-Year Renewal

What better way to celebrate a milestone than to know the show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon?. Ahead of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s 35th anniversary (Wednesday, March 23), the drama has been renewed for two more year through its 37th season. It premiered in 1987 and has since won 100 Daytime Emmys (with 306 nominations) and is the most-watched U.S. produced daytime drama in the world.
tvinsider.com

‘Million Dollar Island’: NBC Orders New Adventure Reality Show

If you can’t get enough of Survivor (heading into its 42nd season on CBS), you’re going to want to watch the new adventure reality show coming to NBC. The network has teamed with Studio Lambert to produce Talpa’s new adventure reality show, Million Dollar Island (working title). The ultimate prize is a share of $1 million.
tvinsider.com

How Pamela Adlon Decided to Wrap Up the Final Season of ‘Better Things’ (VIDEO)

For a television series as unique and special as FX’s Better Things, it only makes sense to end it with a proper farewell to single mother/actress Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her colorful orbit of family and friends. In fact, without spoiling what’s to come in the final 10 episodes, Adlon reveals to TV Insider that she knew exactly what she wanted going into crafting the fifth season, which premieres on Monday on FX (next day on Hulu).
tvinsider.com

‘Daria’ Turns 25: See the Faces Behind the Voices (PHOTOS)

Hard as it may be to believe, Daria Morgendorffer would be in her 40s now. Daria debuted on MTV on March 3, 1997, reintroducing viewers to the monotoned, cynical high schooler that first appeared on Beavis and Butt-head nearly four years prior. Daria aired five seasons but remained a cult...
tvinsider.com

When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Be Available to Stream on Peacock?

What better way to deal with the wait until new episodes of Yellowstone than by rewatching — or catching up on — the first four seasons?. Peacock has announced that the fourth season, the finale of which aired on January 2 on Paramount Network, will begin streaming on Monday, March 28. The first three seasons are already available on the service.
Deadline

‘Metropolis’ TV Adaptation From Sam Esmail Lands Series Order At Apple

Click here to read the full article. Sam Esmail’s adaptation of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 film Metropolis finally is coming to the small screen. The streamer has handed a series order to the project, which comes out of the Mr. Robot creator’s massive overall deal at UCP. It will be written and directed entirely by Esmail, who also is behind Starz’s upcoming political drama series Gaslit. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Metropolis was directed by Lang and written by Thea Von Harbou based on the latter’s 1925 novel. It is set in a futuristic urban dystopia and follows the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son...
