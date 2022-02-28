ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Anthony Mackie’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Adaptation Set at Peacock

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe live-action adaptation of global video game phenomenon Twisted Metal has landed a home. The series, starring and executive produced by Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), is set for Peacock. Mackie’s John Doe is described as “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. As his...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Are Stunned By Hilarious Puzzle Fail (VIDEO)

Fans tuning into Wheel of Fortune on Tuesday night were treated to one of the most cringe-inducing yet hilarious puzzle failures in the show’s history. Between three contestants, it took eight turns and 10 attempts to solve what seemed like a simple puzzle, the phrase, “Another feather in your cap.” But even with only four letters missing (the I in “In,” the U in “Your,” and the C & P in “Cap”), the trio of players struggled to nail the answer, making incorrect guess after incorrect guess.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Nailed It! Halloween’ Production Shuts Down After Crew Goes on Strike

Nailed It! Halloween will not be filming the remainder of its seventh season as production shut down on Wednesday after crew members walked off the set. As reported by Deadline, the shutdown comes just a day after the crew went on strike to secure a contract with The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). The union hoped to reach a deal with the Nailed It! producers Magical Elves; however, instead, the production company and Netflix decided to cease filming.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Asad Qizilbash
Person
Will Arnett
tvinsider.com

Could ‘Daredevil’ & Marvel’s Other Former Netflix Series Return for More Seasons?

Disney+ will officially house Marvel’s former Netflix series, expanding their selection of titles and varying the banner with more mature content and storylines. While Disney+ already has a plethora of Marvel productions in progress ranging from Loki Season 2 and Echo to the latest title, Moon Knight, is it possible that the former Netflix shows will be given a second shot at more episodes?
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

How Pamela Adlon Decided to Wrap Up the Final Season of ‘Better Things’ (VIDEO)

For a television series as unique and special as FX’s Better Things, it only makes sense to end it with a proper farewell to single mother/actress Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her colorful orbit of family and friends. In fact, without spoiling what’s to come in the final 10 episodes, Adlon reveals to TV Insider that she knew exactly what she wanted going into crafting the fifth season, which premieres on Monday on FX (next day on Hulu).
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Pieces of Her

A woman pieces together her mother’s past after a violent attack brings deadly secrets to light. Toni Collette gave one of her best performances ever on Netflix in the 2019 limited series Unbelievable. I wish the same were true of this sluggish adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s 2018 stand-alone novel. Collette brings an undercurrent of relentless anguish to the role of Laura Oliver, casting a dour pall over a supposed thriller that kicks into gear when Laura goes to surprising extremes to save her 30-year-old daughter Andy (Bella Heathcote) during a random shooting in their sleepy town of Belle Isle, Georgia. The ensuing media attention, and a less random attack, propel Andy on a dangerous quest of discovery when Laura’s (or whoever she is) long-hidden past begins to surface. A sullen Jessica Barden plays Collette’s younger self in flashbacks that dilute what suspense there is in Andy’s increasingly incredible ordeal. (See the full review.)
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Universal Television#Jonathan Smith#Video Game#Twisted Metal#Falcon#Playstation Productions#Playstation Studios#Universal Studio Group
CinemaBlend

Anthony Mackie's Next TV Show After Falcon And Winter Soldier Just Got Great News

Last year, Anthony Mackie scored a major upgrade in the MCU, thanks to Sam Wilson finally becoming Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After that point, you’d think life couldn’t get any sweeter; and yet the charismatic actor just got some great news to sink his tire treads into. It has now been confirmed that Mackie’s about to head into the vehicular nightmare known as Twisted Metal, with the legendary Playstation game becoming a streaming action/comedy series with a newly announced series order.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Salute Your Shorts’ Star Kirk Baily Dies at 59

Kirk Baily, the actor best known for playing camp counselor Kevin “Ug” Lee on the 1991 Nickelodeon sitcom Salute Your Shorts, has died. He was 59. The news of Baily’s death was confirmed by his domestic partner, Ranjani Brow, who revealed that he passed away on February 27 in Los Angeles after a battle with lung cancer. He is survived by Brow and two children.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Be Available to Stream on Peacock?

What better way to deal with the wait until new episodes of Yellowstone than by rewatching — or catching up on — the first four seasons?. Peacock has announced that the fourth season, the finale of which aired on January 2 on Paramount Network, will begin streaming on Monday, March 28. The first three seasons are already available on the service.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘The Outlaws’ First Look: Stephen Merchant Comedy Sets Prime Video Premiere (VIDEO)

Stephen Merchant‘s latest series is coming to Prime Video as the streamer unveiled a first look trailer and announced a premiere date for the six-episode first season. Following a successful series premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, viewers in the U.S. and other territories will be able to stream the show beginning Friday, April 1. Along with starring in the series, Merchant (The Office) serves as writer, director, and co-creator alongside Mayans M.C.‘s Elgin James.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Celebrates 35th Anniversary With 2-Year Renewal

What better way to celebrate a milestone than to know the show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon?. Ahead of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s 35th anniversary (Wednesday, March 23), the drama has been renewed for two more year through its 37th season. It premiered in 1987 and has since won 100 Daytime Emmys (with 306 nominations) and is the most-watched U.S. produced daytime drama in the world.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Simon de Waal's 'Nemesis' Set for Series Adaptation at Disney+

Disney+ is about to introduce its very first Dutch drama series. Nemesis will be an 8-episode psychological police thriller series based on the best-selling novel by Simon de Waal. The expected worldwide release date is currently set for fall 2023. Pupkin, a Netherlands production company, will be in charge of...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Larry David’s Story, 31 Days of Oscar, State of the Union, Wine Drama on OWN and Hulu

HBO celebrates its Curb Your Enthusiasm star with The Larry David Story. Turner Classic Movies kicks off its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar movie marathon with a lineup of all Oscar winners. President Biden commands the airwaves with his first State of the Union address. While ABC’s wine-soaked soap Promised Land moves to Hulu, OWN’s The Kings of Napa wraps its first sudsy season.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Star Trek: Picard’: 3 Things to Know About Season 2

“Welcome to the road not taken,” says a Trek fan favorite in the Season 2 premiere of Star Trek: Picard. That greeting sets up a season that takes Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart)—in his new synthetic body—and the La Sirena crew back to Earth in 2024 for a choice that could save the galaxy’s future…or destroy it.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy