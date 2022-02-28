Anthony Mackie’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Adaptation Set at Peacock

A woman pieces together her mother’s past after a violent attack brings deadly secrets to light. Toni Collette gave one of her best performances ever on Netflix in the 2019 limited series Unbelievable. I wish the same were true of this sluggish adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s 2018 stand-alone novel. Collette brings an undercurrent of relentless anguish to the role of Laura Oliver, casting a dour pall over a supposed thriller that kicks into gear when Laura goes to surprising extremes to save her 30-year-old daughter Andy (Bella Heathcote) during a random shooting in their sleepy town of Belle Isle, Georgia. The ensuing media attention, and a less random attack, propel Andy on a dangerous quest of discovery when Laura’s (or whoever she is) long-hidden past begins to surface. A sullen Jessica Barden plays Collette’s younger self in flashbacks that dilute what suspense there is in Andy’s increasingly incredible ordeal. (See the full review.)
Comments / 0