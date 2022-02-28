ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. would walk away from Iran talks if Iran displays intransigence -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks at the daily briefing, at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., February 25, 2022. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Washington is prepared to walk away from the effort to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iran displays intransigence, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

“We are prepared to walk away if Iran displays an intransigence to making progress," Price told reporters at a regular press briefing of the indirect talks taking place in Vienna.

The United States and its allies and partners will pursue "alternatives" if Iran is "unwilling to engage in good faith," he added, without detailing those alternatives.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

