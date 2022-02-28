Saweetie Says ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ Will Drop Before Summer

Click here to read the full article.

The wait for Saweetie ’s long-delayed debut studio album, Pretty B*tch Music , may finally be dwindling down, as the rapper has revealed the project will be released in the coming months.

The Best New Artist Grammy nominee recently spoke with Billboard about placing her focus on completing the album and says that it’s her top priority at the moment. “I’ve put my foot down,” Saweetie said. “I’m going to finally lock in to record this album.” In terms of a timetable for its release, Saweetie did not have a concrete date in mind, but is confident the album will be unveiled “definitely before the summer.”

Initially announced in 2020, Pretty B*tch Music experienced numerous push-backs including last year after being slated to drop in June 2021. “Yes, PBM was supposed to come out this month,” the Bay Area beauty confirmed at the time . “But I was really living with it. And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I’m a perfectionist and it’s on the way.”

Those sentiments were mirrored a few months later when she explained that she felt the album needed a little more depth and transparency. “[Pretty B*tch Music is] dropping soon. Honestly, it was a body of work with no soul,” she said. “So right now I’m working on the details because I really want the world to feel me.”

While details are sparse about the album, Saweetie hasn’t allowed Pretty B*tch Music ‘s delay deter her from making noise, as she was recently honored with the 2022 Game Changer Award from Billboard as part of the publication’s annual Women in Music. The event takes place Wednesday (March 2) at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.