ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Saweetie Says ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ Will Drop Before Summer

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jBA7_0eRZe3eJ00

Click here to read the full article.

The wait for Saweetie ’s long-delayed debut studio album, Pretty B*tch Music , may finally be dwindling down, as the rapper has revealed the project will be released in the coming months.

The Best New Artist Grammy nominee recently spoke with Billboard about placing her focus on completing the album and says that it’s her top priority at the moment. “I’ve put my foot down,” Saweetie said. “I’m going to finally lock in to record this album.” In terms of a timetable for its release, Saweetie did not have a concrete date in mind, but is confident the album will be unveiled “definitely before the summer.”

More from VIBE.com

Initially announced in 2020, Pretty B*tch Music experienced numerous push-backs including last year after being slated to drop in June 2021. “Yes, PBM was supposed to come out this month,” the Bay Area beauty confirmed at the time . “But I was really living with it. And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I’m a perfectionist and it’s on the way.”

Those sentiments were mirrored a few months later when she explained that she felt the album needed a little more depth and transparency. “[Pretty B*tch Music is] dropping soon. Honestly, it was a body of work with no soul,” she said. “So right now I’m working on the details because I really want the world to feel me.”

While details are sparse about the album, Saweetie hasn’t allowed Pretty B*tch Music ‘s delay deter her from making noise, as she was recently honored with the 2022 Game Changer Award from Billboard as part of the publication’s annual Women in Music. The event takes place Wednesday (March 2) at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

New Music Friday: Current Stars And R&B Legends Dropped Odes To Black Joy And Legacy

Click here to read the full article. From current stars vowing to be better to legends sampling their own predecessors, this week’s roundup of new R&B releases has us ready to groove and reflect simultaneously. Kehlani returns with the second single from their highly-anticipated third studio album, Blue Water Road. “little story” is a string-laden ballad paired with an equally riveting visual that highlights moments of being soft, carefree, and beautifully vulnerable as they sing about vowing to be a better partner.More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To Headline Return Of Cincinnati Music Festival With Charlie WilsonNew Edition Breaks Silence With Tamron Hall...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Kanye West Beheads Pete Davidson In The Game’s “Eazy” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West appears in the new music video for his single with The Game, “Eazy,” which incorporates claymation figures in a remake of the MTV series Celebrity Deathmatch. Yet, the video turns grisly when Ye depicts himself kidnapping Pete Davidson, the new beau of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, on the back of his motorcycle with a bag over his head. The rap star, who has been beefing with the Saturday Night Live star in songs and on social media as of late, addressed Davidson directly on the song, rapping “God saved me from...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mary J. Blige Producing Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Based Her Classic Song Of The Same Name

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige is set to bring one of her most iconic songs to life beyond vocals. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has expanded her programming portfolio with Lifetime to executive produce Real Love the movie based on her 1992 song of the same name from her debut studio album, What’s The 411. Blige is producing the film through her own production company, Blue Butterfly, alongside Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson. The film’s writers are Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram. Jordan and John Davis will also executive produce for Davis Entertainment, with Sony Pictures...
MOVIES
Vibe

Watch The Behind-The-Scenes Clip Of Kanye West’s “Slow Jamz” Video From ‘Jeen-Yuhs’

Click here to read the full article. This Wednesday (March 2), fans will receive the conclusion to jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the emotionally riveting, introspective docuseries on Kanye West. The Coodie and Chike production highlights the rise of the Chicago-bred rapper/producer through a slew of archival footage. In a new, unreleased clip from the set of the “Slow Jamz” music video in 2004, fans get an exclusive look into the making of the layered visual as well as insight into the logistical limitations and creative differences.More from VIBE.comFuture, Ye, And Kendrick Lamar Set To Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022The Game Says...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Vibe

Baby Tate’s Spring Project ‘Mani Pedi’ Will Be An R&B-Rap Hybrid

Click here to read the full article. On Feb. 18, Baby Tate released two singles, “What’s Love” and “Sl*t Him Out,” and foreshadowed her spring music plans. The first of the songs is an R&B track, and the second is a feisty rap song, the exact plan for her upcoming release. Speaking with VIBE on Wednesday (March 2) at the Billboard Women In Music event, the expressive musician confirmed plans for a half Hip-Hop, half R&B project. “I’m actually dropping a project this spring that’s gonna be half R&B and half rap. So, [fans] are gonna get the same amount of...
MUSIC
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Partners With AmazeVR For 10-City Concert Tour

Click here to read the full article. On Monday (Feb. 28), Megan Thee Stallion announced a collaboration with AmazeVR for “Enter Thee Hottieverse,” a virtual reality concert tour that will air shows at select movie theaters across the nation beginning in April. The 10-city tour will be the first-ever in history and will allow fans to witness Thee Stallion perform four of her songs in front of them, a concert experience, which AmazeVR promises will be one-of-a-kind. “The immersive and innovative experience is an excellent way for people to both experience VR at a low barrier to entry, at a movie...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Vibe Com Future Ye
Vibe

Snootie Wild, Memphis Rapper, Dead At 36

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Snootie Wild has died at the age of 36. The news was confirmed by his social media accounts after initial reports the rapper was fighting for his life. According to ABC 13, the rapper, legal name LaPreston Porter was found with a gunshot wound in the neck while next to an SUV in a ditch on Friday (Feb. 25). First responders attempted to save the “Made Me” rapper with CPR before he was transported to a local hospital. Snootie Wild died from his injuries on Sunday (Feb. 27). “Gone in body, but your...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Quincy Combs Accuses Jet Blue Pilot Of Assault: “The Pilot Put His Hands On Me”

Click here to read the full article. Quincy Combs, stepson of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has accused a Jet Blue pilot of assault following a dispute over his luggage. The Power Book III: Raising Kanan actor took to Twitter on Monday morning to voice his displeasure with the airline service, alleging that one of its pilots physically touched him without his consent. “WHAT A FAKKIN FLIGHT ✈️ SMH @JetBlue y’all pilot out of pocket for putting his hands on me!! ?? #jetblue,” Combs tweeted on Feb. 28.More from VIBE.comJennifer Hudson's Talk Show To Launch On Fox This FallNia Long To Be Honored...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Man Who Helped Restore Young Dolph’s Memorial Murdered In Memphis

Click here to read the full article. Jeremiah Taylor, a Memphis resident who helped restore and manage the upkeep of rap star Young Dolph’s memorial site after it was vandalized, was murdered last week. According to Fox 13, Taylor was found dead on Getwell Road in Memphis after being shot and killed. His death is now being investigated by the Memphis Police Department and no suspects have yet to be arrested. “Jeremiah was a great person,” said Memphis resident Frank Gottie, a longtime friend of Taylor. “He was so creative. He was so on point. He was helpful, he would help...
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

50 Cent Threatens To Take ‘Power’ Universe And Other TV Shows Off Starz

Click here to read the full article. 50 Cent has been on a winning streak highlighted by the success of his hit television franchise Power, which has spawned three successful spinoffs thus far, with a fifth reportedly in the works. Yet, the fanfare surrounding the show hasn’t quelled Fif’s propensity for drama, as recent tweets from the rapper turned TV exec threatening to take the Power Universe off of Starz are indicative of the contentious relationship between him and the network. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out,” Fif wrote in the...
TV SHOWS
Vibe

Tyler Perry Talks ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ Queer Inclusion, And Power Of The Stage

Click here to read the full article. Fresh out of retirement, Madea is coming home for her 12th film, A Madea Homecoming, and bringing joy to the masses during the darkest of times. “Listen, honestly, my hand to God, I thought the last one was the last one,” Perry told VIBE during a sit-down about his latest Netflix original. From the rollouts featuring Madea in cosplay as Madea J. Blige, Madeagerton, and Madeachella, the ultimate goal for the movie and its marketing was humor.More from VIBE.comMo'Nique Breaks Silence With TS Madison: WatchMadea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix's 'A Madea Homecoming' Trailer:...
MOVIES
Vibe

Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Gets Career Advice From Lionel Richie During ‘American Idol’ Audition: Watch

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday (Feb. 27)’s episode of American Idol, Aretha Franklin’s legacy was front and center. The late singer’s 15-year-old granddaughter, Grace, took the stage in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. With it being her national debut, Grace did her best to amaze the judges with her personal renditions of Lauryn Hill’s “Killing Me Softly.” However, her nerves were noticeable, as pointed out by Richie and Bryan. They felt her performance was “subdued.”More from VIBE.comA Tribe Called Quest Nominated For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 InductionClive Davis Turned Down...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss Addresses NeNe Leakes Feud and If They’re Friends Now

There are many feuds on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes drama spans more than a decade. The Kandi Koated CEO and the Linnethia Lounge owner have bumped heads on and off since Kandi first appeared on RHOA Season 2. Though they eventually patched things up, trouble always seems to find a way into their relationship. After their last blowup, NeNe left RHOA, ending any reason for them to “see each other” professionally.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Russell Westbrook And Wife Respond To “Death Wishes” From Lakers Fans

Click here to read the full article. NBA superstar Russell Westbrook has been publicly maligned for his underwhelming play since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, but according to his wife, Nina Westbrook, that criticism has evolved into “death wishes” against the former MVP and his family. In what many deemed as a response aimed towards longtime Westbrook critic Skip Bayless, whom wrote that he will “continue to tell the truth” in regards to her husband’s performance, Nina chided Bayless for his approach to critiquing Westbrook and lack of “responsibility.”More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige, DJ Khaled And More To Perform During 2022...
NBA
Vibe

The Game Says Kanye West Has Done More For His Career Than Dr. Dre

Click here to read the full article. The Game recently made an appearance on the Drink Champs’ upcoming podcast episode and had a lot to say. In a surfaced preview clip, the Compton native interestingly claimed Kanye West has done more to help him in his career than Dr. Dre, who helped jumpstart The Game’s career and executive produced his debut album, The Documentary.More from VIBE.comFuture, Ye, And Kendrick Lamar Set To Headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022Watch The Behind-The-Scenes Clip Of Kanye West's "Slow Jamz" Video From 'Jeen-Yuhs'The Tally Of The Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Acts Of 2021 Is In! “It’s crazy that Ye...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

H.E.R. Says Billboard Women In Music Impact Award Is “Confirmation”

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. has Grammy Awards, Soul Train Awards, an Academy Award, and more to her name and is only getting started. The 24-year-old musician added another accolade to her growing list on Wednesday (March 2) as she was honored with the Impact Award at the 2022 Billboard Women In Music celebration. For the singer, however, the accomplishments inspire her to work harder. VIBE caught up with H.E.R. on the red carpet and discussed the distinction given from Billboard and more. “It’s insane,” the “Focus” singer answered when asked about receiving the Impact Award. She continued,...
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy