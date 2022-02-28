Two Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Four-Vehicle CT Crash

Two were killed and a third injured in a four-vehicle crash in Newington. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Two people were killed and a third suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Connecticut, police said.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Hartford County, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said that there were two confirmed fatalities in a four-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of East Cedar Street and Patricia M. Genova Drive.

The two victims have been identified as Middlesex County resident Mark Steiner, age 61, of East Hampton, and 29-year-old Hartford County resident Alexis Soto, of Wethersfield.

A third person also suffered “serious injuries” and was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment, Clark said.

Police noted that the crash led to a lengthy closure of the roadway from the entrance to the Berlin Turnpike to Hawley Street as detectives investigated.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have been a witness has been asked to contact officer Eric Chapdelaine at the Newington Police Department by calling (860) 594-6238.

