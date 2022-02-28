ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

Two Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Four-Vehicle CT Crash

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajzqW_0eRZdrIF00
Two were killed and a third injured in a four-vehicle crash in Newington. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Two people were killed and a third suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Connecticut, police said.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 in Hartford County, Newington Police Chief Stephen Clark said that there were two confirmed fatalities in a four-vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of East Cedar Street and Patricia M. Genova Drive.

The two victims have been identified as Middlesex County resident Mark Steiner, age 61, of East Hampton, and 29-year-old Hartford County resident Alexis Soto, of Wethersfield.

A third person also suffered “serious injuries” and was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment, Clark said.

Police noted that the crash led to a lengthy closure of the roadway from the entrance to the Berlin Turnpike to Hawley Street as detectives investigated.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have been a witness has been asked to contact officer Eric Chapdelaine at the Newington Police Department by calling (860) 594-6238.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into Two Houses In Stratfod

Police are investigating after a car crashed into two different houses in Fairfield County. The incident took place on Monday, March 7, at the intersection of Stonybrook Road and Success Avenue, said the Stratford Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle had crashed into two...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Paramus EMS Vehicle Crashes

No injuries were reported after a Paramus EMS vehicle slammed into a utility pole, strewing wires across the road, while returning to its station. The 6:15 a.m. crash closed East Midland Avenue between Spring Valley Road and Forest Avenue throughout Tuesday, March 8, while a PSE&G crew continued repairs. Paramus...
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, CT
City
Wethersfield, CT
City
Newington, CT
City
East Hampton, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Newington, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Newington, CT
Crime & Safety
Hartford County, CT
Crime & Safety
County
Hartford County, CT
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (Developing)

A fatal crash occurred in Gloucester County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 on Route 55 in Franklin Township, initial reports said. The car had flipped over in the median, an unconfirmed report said. Franklin police were not immediately...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Teenage Girl Missing Over One Week: Police

A teenage girl is being searched for by police after she went missing over one week ago. Jasani Kotek, 15, was last seen in the 1200 block of West King Street in West York on Sunday, Feb. 27, according to a release by Ted Czech with York County Emergency Management.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Soto
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported At Lodi Garden Apartments

A victim was hospitalized after a late-afternoon shooting in Lodi, responders said.Not much was known other than that the victim was wounded in what initially appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Victor Street at the Kennedy Gardens Apartments off Route 46 around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.The Ber…
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Pig Succumbs To Injuries From Fair Lawn Fire

A pig had to be euthanized following a pen fire in Fair Lawn, authorities said. A neighbor doused the flames that broke out behind a Saddle River Road home around 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, police Sgt. Brian Metzler said. Firefighters arranged for Van Saun Park Zoo personnel to take...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Suffolk

Police are investigating an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that left a man seriously injured. It happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 8 in Brentwood. Steven Flores Diaz, age 25, of Central Islip, was driving a 2000 Ford truck eastbound on the expressway when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guard rail near the welcome center by Exit 51, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Dozens Displaced By North Bergen Fire

Ten families were displaced by a fast-moving fire that ripped through North Bergen buildings Monday, March 7, reports say.The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. at a building at 1319 9th St., and spread quickly due to ferocious winds.North Bergen fireTwitter user @dnovaaaaaSix houses were reportedly con…
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Triple Newark Shooting Was 'Good Vibe'

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a Newark shooting Monday, March 7, authorities said. Frankie Fields and the two other victims were shot on the 300 block of 10th Street in the city around 1:55 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Breaking Into Ronkonkoma Gas Station

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue an investigation into a gas station robbery. An alert was issued by Suffolk County police investigators who released photos of a suspect and his vehicle after he allegedly broke into the BP gas station on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters were battling a serious house fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The two-alarm blaze was reported about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8 on First Street in Freehold, initial reports said. This is a developing news story. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
230K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy