Connecticut Pizzeria Temporarily Closes After Fire, Owners Say

Fireside Brick Oven in Gales Ferry Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after a fire caused extensive damage.

Fireside Brick Oven, located in New London County, announced in a Facebook post on Friday, Feb. 25, that it is closed until further notice after a fire broke out at the restaurant earlier that morning.

The pizzeria is located at 1661 Route 12 in Gales Ferry.

The owners thanked the Gales Ferry, Ledyard, and other area fire departments for their quick response.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the announcement.

