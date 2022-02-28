ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Ex-Auto Repair Shop Manager Stole $90K: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
AAMCO on Route 36 South in Hazlet Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former manager of an automotive repair shop has been indicted in connection with $90,000 in thefts, authorities said.

The thefts allegedly took place over the course of 15 months, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Joshua Chisenhall, 39, was charged with theft by deception and computer theft, Linskey said.

A joint investigation by members of the Hazlet Police Department and the MCPO Financial Crimes Bureau determined that the thefts occurred between January 2020 and March 2021 while Chisenhall was employed at the AAMCO on Route 36 South in Hazlet.

Chisenhall would repeatedly pocket cash payments for services, then falsify invoices, indicating that the customers had instead made credit card payments, the prosecutor said.

This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Lawrence Nelsen, director of the Financial Crimes Bureau.

Community Policy