The Jewish Federation provides aid for Ukraine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ukrainians of the Jewish faith are receiving help from a coalition of International agencies including the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts.

The scope of their emergency assistance was explained today by Nora Gorenstein, The Western Massachusetts’ Federations interim Executive Director. An original sixteen million dollars that keeps growing to meet the escalating need.

“The number actually increased significantly initially on Friday morning, we were aiming for sixteen million dollars. Which increased by the end of the day to twenty million dollars. It’s really a moving target,” said Gorenstein.

The Western Massachusetts Jewish Federation and its affiliates around the world have offered such help as offering temporary housing for displaced persons among the Ukraine’s Jewish population of three hundred thousand.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.