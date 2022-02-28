ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Warhawks fall in conference tournament title game, await NCAA bid

By Daniel Schoettler
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFMXS_0eRZd9ys00

UW-Eau Claire used a 25-point free throw advantage over the Warhawks and got a big 31-point performance from Jessie Ruden to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on Friday night. Ruden scored 31 points and the Blugolds shot 28-for-31 from the free-throw line as they defeated UW-Whitewater 77-63 in the WIAC Conference Tournament Championship at the Kachel Gym in Whitewater, Wis.

“Ruden is so hard to guard and she was phenomenal in the second half,” UW-Whitewater head coach Keri Carollo said of UW-Eau Claire junior guard Jessie Ruden after the game. “She completely took over the game and honestly was the biggest difference for us because we didn’t respond to that.”

UW-Eau Claire began the game with a 7-0 run before UW-Whitewater tied the game with a 10-3 run. After the Blugolds took a 21-16 lead early in the second quarter, the Warhawks used a 10-0 run including three-pointers from Yssa Sto. Domingo and Maggie Trautsch to grab a 26-21 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csku5_0eRZd9ys00
Johanna Taylor handles the ball for UW-Whitewater. – Credit: Michael McLoone / UW-Whitewater Athletics

“It was a great run because we were hitting our perimeter shots. It was huge because that kind of opened up things for us in the paint for Aleah (Grundahl) and Johanna (Taylor) to go to work,” Carollo said.

Sto. Domingo added five more points in the half adding another three to help the Warhawks grab a 38-30 halftime lead. The Warhawks had the advantage on the boards in the second quarter as they outrebounded the Blugolds by 10 in the period to help grab the halftime lead.

“The most important thing is that they stay together. They need to understand that at any moment it can end. When you get an opportunity to play in a game that you have to take advantage of that.”

UW-Whitewater Head Coach Keri Carollo

Early in the third quarter, the Warhawks used another three-pointer from Sto. Domingo and five points from junior Aleah Grundahl to push the lead up to 13. After the Warhawks grabbed the 48-35 lead, UW-Eau Claire’s Jessie Ruden responded by scoring the Blugolds’ next 15 points to tie the game at 50 before taking a 57-55 lead at the quarter break.

“I didn’t think our execution was very good,” Carollo said of the fourth quarter struggles. “I thought we weren’t taking good shots and we were taking too early shots in the shot clock. When you give up basket after basket on the other end, it is hard to match that.”

In the fourth quarter, UW-Eau Claire used a 10-2 run including four points from Tyra Boettcher to grab their own double-digit lead at 67-57. The Blugolds outscored the Warhawks 20-8 in the quarter to get the 77-63 win.

The Warhawks went 26-for-76 from the field in the loss including eight made shots from three-point range. UW-Whitewater had a 47-39 advantage in rebounds in the game, while UW-Eau Claire had a 20-6 advantage in points off of turnovers.

Freshman Kacie Carollo led the way for UW-Whitewater with 14 points, while Yssa Sto. Domingo had 13. Senior Johanna Taylor had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds in the loss for the Warhawks.

UW-Whitewater currently sits at 23-4, and won the WIAC conference title outright in the regular season. The Warhawks will learn their tournament fate with the NCAA Division 3 Selection Show, which will be streamed on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

“The most important thing is that they stay together,” Carollo said of her team. “They need to understand that at any moment it can end. When you get an opportunity to play in a game that you have to take advantage of that.”

The Racine County Eye’s Wisco Huddle is your connection to statewide high school sports. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with your favorite teams.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Warhawks advance to Sweet Sixteen, host second weekend of NCAA Tournament

UPDATED: The following article has been updated to include game times for the next round of the tournament. Aleah Grundahl posted two double-digit performances as the UW-Whitewater Warhawks Women’s Basketball team advanced to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2014. Grundahl scored 15 against Ripon College in the first round and scored 18 against Illinois Wesleyan in the Warhawks’ first two NCAA tournament games this weekend.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
City
Whitewater, WI
Whitewater, WI
College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Whitewater, WI
Basketball
Whitewater, WI
Sports
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran smashes through Whitefish Bay 71-39

Impressive was a ready adjective for Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran’s 71-39 throttling of Whitefish Bay in Wisconsin boys basketball action on March 5. In recent action on February 18, Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran faced off against New Berlin Eisenhower and Whitefish Bay took on Milwaukee Rufus King on February 26 at Whitefish Bay High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

Manitowoc Roncalli rides to cruise control win over Manawa 82-30

Manitowoc Roncalli controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 82-30 victory over Manawa on March 5 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MANAWA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ncaa Division I#Warhawks#Uw Eau Claire#Uw Whitewater Head
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy