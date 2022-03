How many calories do you burn Snowshoeing for an hour?. The average person burn 455-857 calories in 60 minutes Snowshoeing (for a 180lb person), depending on the effort put. If you want an exercise that is fun but will still help you burn plenty of calories, then this popular and affordable sport is exactly what you are looking for. It’s the type of sport that you can do alone or bring the whole family.

