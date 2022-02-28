Woman arrested for trying to smuggle drugs in DeSoto County prison

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa woman was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a DeSoto County prison, authorities said.

Tracy White is accused of trying to sneak drugs into the DeSoto Correctional Institute (DCI) on February 27.

White tried to smuggle in 60 grams of cocaine but was caught in the act by a corrections officer and detective at the prison, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

White is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine (28 to 200 grams), smuggling contraband into a state correctional institution, and possession of drug paraphernalia.