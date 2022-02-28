ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Endgame’ 1×02 Preview Guide: “Fairytale Wedding”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur new favorite show, The Endgame. We’re not even going to say that we know what is happening or what the objective is, but we’re not picky. We’re getting Killing Eve meets Blindspot meets shit we didn’t know we needed from this show and we’re not...

WAVY News 10

Meet the Stars of ‘The Endgame’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Ryan Michelle Bathe and Morena Baccarin of the new NBC crime drama, The Endgame, joined us with details about this new Monday night thriller. Catch ‘The Endgame’ Monday nights at 10 on WAVY-TV 10.
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
HOLAUSA

Mariah Carey posts rare selfie with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after Nick Cannon’s public plea

As always, Mariah Carey is unbothered. Just a few days after her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, released a song dedicated to their relationship, the “We Belong Together singer shared a look at her Valentine’s Day, which she spent with her boyfriend of more than five years, Bryan Tanaka. Clearly, she’s wasn’t spending her special day thinking about the Wild ‘N Out creator.
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
People

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Parody Video About Their 'Fairytale Wedding'

The "Pop Princess of Punk" is dreaming about her wedding day. Kourtney Kardashian responded to a satire video about her upcoming "fairytale wedding" to Travis Barker and seemed to enjoy the grand ideas within it. The video, uploaded to Instagram by comedian Benny Drama on Tuesday, shows him portraying a handful of the Kardashian family members as they get ready for Kourtney's special day.
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Hello Magazine

Kate Garraway enchants in romantic fairytale dress

Kate Garraway appeared on Thursday's episode of This Morning wearing an enchanting floral frock. The TV star looked beautiful as she chatted candidly with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her new documentary Caring For Derek. The feminine maxi dress displayed a delicate floral print set against a pearlescent...
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

‘The Goldbergs’: Richard Marx Previews His Special Wedding Appearance

The Goldbergs are celebrating a special milestone in their latest installment, “The Wedding.”. Serving as the ABC comedy’s 200th episode, the event shines a light on Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) as they prepare for their nuptials. Of course, self-proclaimed “Smother” Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) has a few tricks up her sleeve for the major moment, including a special musical guest in Richard Marx.
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
