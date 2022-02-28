ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

#NoWarKnowPeace artist on Houston’s response to message on I-45 graffiti bridge

By Rachel Estrada
counton2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — “No War Know Peace” is now painted on the famous I-45 downtown graffiti bridge, in support of Ukraine. The message is going viral in Houston and beyond, as photos of the bridge continue to spread online. Support this artist’s event TONIGHT for a...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Houston artist creates breathtaking mural of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez

HOUSTON – A Houston artist is helping to remember the life of a beloved 9-year-old who lost her life due to gun violence. Jatziri Barron has been painting for nearly a decade and found that art has the power of healing. She created this mural with blessings from 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez’s close friends and family.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Kiah#Cw39 News#Nowarnopeace#Instagram
102.9 WBLM

City of Portland Asking for Civility in Public’s Response to Free Graffiti Removal

Portland recently put up on Instagram the announcement of a new partnership to take care of graffiti in the city. The response was surprising. Portland posted what I'm sure they thought was some good news of a new partnership offering the removal of graffiti from private properties in the city. It was the announcement of Audet Enterprises taking over as of January 1.
PORTLAND, ME
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Primetimer

90 Day Fiancé has become a "vehicle for real-life grief" amid the war in Ukraine

The hit TLC reality show and its many spinoffs may be trashy, but it's also the most prominent American show to regularly feature Ukrainians. "Despite its obvious contrivances, xenophobic tropes and unrepentant trashiness, the TLC programming pillar has inadvertently become a rather moving medium through which some Americans with no other connection to Eastern Europe have become emotionally invested in the war in Ukraine," says Inkoo Kang, noting that fans have expressed concern for 90 Day Fiancé stars on Reddit, Facebook and Instagram. "Because so few U.S. programs involve other countries, 90 Day Fiancé may well offer the most consistent Ukrainian presence on mainstream television," Kang adds. "That’s not necessarily a positive, as the franchise tends to play up cultural or ethnic stereotypes much more than it challenges them: Latin American women are portrayed as fiery, Caribbean men as unfaithful and Middle Eastern men as sexually dysfunctional or reactionary. The majority of the Ukrainian women featured on the franchise — among them Alla Ryan (nee Fedoruk) from Season 4 and the mysterious 'Maria' and 'Lana' from Before the 90 Days’s third and fourth seasons, respectively — have been depicted as brutally blunt and unsentimentally practical, if not, as with the latter two, outright scammers. Only Yara Zaya, of the original show’s eighth season, has bucked the trend, coming off as a worldly if spoiled young woman who met her now-husband, Jovi Dufren, on an app for travelers. None of the Ukrainians on 90 Day Fiancé would be considered fan favorites, even for a franchise like this one, where the viewership often rallies around the foreign fraudsters instead of their dopey or entitled American marks...But it probably matters more that the Ukrainians on the show were people we were introduced to in relatively lighthearted contexts."
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy