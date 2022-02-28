ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Lifts Mask Requirement for Many State Employees

 4 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Starting Thursday, many state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work as Michigan continues to see declining COVID-19 infections.

The Office of the State Employer announced the change Monday in an email to the state’s 46,000-plus workers.

Masking may still be mandated for some employees, such as those working inside prisons and state psychiatric hospitals.

“More changes to policies may be coming in the following weeks,” Liza Estlund Olson, director of the office, wrote. “We look forward to seeing more of the smiles of our coworkers as we continues with our work.”

The announcement relaxing a nearly 2-year-old mandate came three days after the federal government released new guidelines saying people in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals can stop wearing masks. About 10 percent of Michigan’s population lives in 17 counties that are considered high-risk, meaning people there should still wear a mask indoors in public.

ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

 https://www.9and10news.com

