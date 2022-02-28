Topeka ‘raises’ Ukraine’s flag in Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka will have a display of support for Ukraine at a popular downtown location, according to the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The GTP announced plans at 2:30 p.m. Monday for a “Topeka Stands with Ukraine” graphic, which incorporates the Ukrainian flag, to go on display at Evergy Plaza.

“We’re also working with the plaza to have a Ukrainian folk song playing on loop at the plaza each night this week,” said India Yarborough, Communications Manager for GTP.

Both Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and GTP CEO Matt Pivarnik will make appearances at the press conference unveiling the new display for Ukraine. The country has seen an invasion from Russia, with troops closing in on its capital, Kyiv. At least 368,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency, the UNHCR, said Sunday.

